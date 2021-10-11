Filmmaker Rob Zombie is back in Budapest to focus on developing The Munsters Movie, as revealed in a new post online. Better yet, it looks like 1313 Mockingbird Lane is now complete after Zombie recently unveiled just how quickly the house, along with the rest of Mockingbird Heights, has come together. The new image is in black and white and with the incredible detail given to the home, it looks like Zombie has walked into an episode of The Munsters. Check it out below.

"Greetings from Hungary aka 1313 Mockingbird Lane," Zombie says in the caption. From the rusty gate to the foliage covering the house, it's undeniable that the set looks amazing. With the director now physically on location with the house built, it also seems like we can't be too far away from filming.

Fans of Rob Zombie have been regularly updated with how this new movie based on The Munsters has been going. The most recent tease unveiled a peek at Herman Munster's leather jacket with "The Punk Rods" written on the back, a clear reference to the classic episode "Hot Rod Herman." That was the first episode to debut the Drag-u-la, and given that Zombie has a hit song called "Dragula" and showed the episode in question in House of 1000 Corpses, it's been long apparent he's partial to that episode.

Another series of photos have shown us the complete construction of 1313 Mockingbird Lane, beginning when it was nothing more than a pile of dirt on the ground in Hungary and ending up with the complete design unveiled today. One big reason that the house looks so fantastic is that Rob Zombie used specific blueprints to ensure that every little detail was as close to the original version as possible. That's some real dedication.

Rob Zombie is known for his unique brand of particularly dark and violent horror movies, but that doesn't mean there's not a spot in his heart for some family-friendly horror comedy. He is clearly one of the biggest fans of The Munsters ever and might be the perfect person to reboot the movie in that regard. Zombie has been criticized for reimagining Halloween in his own way, which deviated from the original movie, but with The Munsters, he seems more dedicated to making things exactly the same as much as possible.

We are still waiting on an official cast reveal from Rob Zombie, but with the house apparently built, let's hope that could be coming next. Many of us feel like we already know who's playing at least a couple of the characters, as it's been widely reported that Sheri Moon Zombie and Jeff Daniel Phillips will play Lily and Herman Munster. Richard Brake, Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia, Sylvester McCoy, and Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson are some of the other names we've heard that are attached, but not their specific roles. Zombie has not refuted these rumors at this point, but until he comes out and says what's what, it's hard to say exactly what the cast will be. In any case, I'm dying to see them.

There's no release date for The Munsters at this time. The rumor is that it will release in theaters and on Peacock for a day-and-date release.