As production moves along swimmingly on his upcoming movie adaptation, The Munsters helmer Rob Zombie is celebrating the classic comedy series. Back in 1964, the beloved monster family first graced our television screens, spawning a franchise with a large, ever-growing fan base that still enjoys the show to this day. As perhaps the show's biggest fan of all, Zombie excitedly posted on Instagram about its anniversary.

Zombie's Instagram post includes a photo of the original cast. Tagging the official account for The Munsters along with actor Butch Patrick, Zombie says in the caption, "Happy Anniversary to The Munsters! The greatest show ever premiered today September 24, 1964!"

It's well known that Rob Zombie is on board to develop his own The Munsters movie. After months of rumors, he confirmed in June that he was teaming up with Universal to reboot the franchise with an all-new movie. At the time, he also unveiled the official logo, the first sign that he was planning a faithful adaptation of the original TV series. Since then, Zombie has made it very clear how much he's going for accuracy with this project.

"The crew is hard at work bringing 1313 back to life," Zombie told his followers. "As you can see the iconic house is beginning to emerge. This talented group of carpenters and painters are trying to recreate every little detail perfectly. Stay tuned for more news."

For one, Zombie is having 1313 Mockingbird Lane, the house that serves as the Munster family home, rebuilt from scratch. The house is modeled exactly after how the house appeared in the original TV series. He has used some more of that Universal budget money to have all of Mockingbird Lane rebuilt, and several of the neighboring houses on the street have already been erected. Production appears to be moving along pretty quickly for Zombie, though it's still unclear when shooting will start.

Meanwhile, Rob also has yet to reveal the cast of the movie, at least officially. There have been rumored names attached to the cast, which includes Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster and Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman. Richard Brake and Daniel Roebuck are also rumored to be attached in lead roles, but their characters weren't named. All four regularly appear in Zombie's movies, so these names would certainly make sense to see in the movie.

Jorge Garcia (Lost) and Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson are also set to appear in undisclosed roles, per the unconfirmed rumors. Doctor Who actor Sylvester McCoy has also teased that he would be in a movie directed by Rob Zombie shot in Budapest, which could have been a reference to a role in the project. In any case, all we know so far is that exact replicas of the sets are currently being built, and Zombie has yet to officially announce his cast.

Word is The Munsters as directed by Rob Zombie will be given a day-and-date release in theaters and on NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock. Meanwhile, fans can go back and visit the classic comedy series which has now been entertaining millions of fans for nearly five decades. You can find classic episodes of The Munsters streaming for free on Peacock.