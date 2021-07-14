Our first peek at Herman and Lily Munster in The Munsters Movie, Rob Zombie's upcoming adaptation of the classic sitcom, has been revealed. As of now, Zombie has been hard at work on pre-production for the new movie which includes recently scouting locations in Budapest. This week, he also revealed the blueprints for the Munster family home which he's having rebuilt as a set for the movie.

In his latest Instagram post, Rob Zombie provided his followers with another sneak peek at The Munsters. This time, he revealed some concept artwork of Lily and Herman Munster's sleepwear wardrobe. One One image reveals Lily Munster wearing a handmade spider-web print gown with noticeable "destroyed edges." A second image unveils Herman's sleeping look, which includes a nightcap with skull, skull buttons, and platform home slippers.

"What do Herman and Lily wear to bed? Perhaps something like this! Check out some wardrobe designs by our amazing costume designers," Zombie says in the caption.

The characters in the artwork look very similar to how they were featured in the original TV series, so this may further suggest that Zombie is looking to make his movie a very faithful recreation. When he recently shared the blueprints of the 1313 Mockingbird Lane set, the filmmaker noted that he wants the house to be "exact" compared to how it previously appeared. Lily and Herman looking like their TV counterparts, at least in this early artwork, seems to prove they won't be given a Devil's Rejects-style makeover as previously depicted in fan art.

Not much else is really known about the project at this time, but Zombie has been consistent with keeping his fans updated. He has shared various photos and video clips from his time in Budapest, revealing some of the sights we just might see in the movie. In the meantime, no plot details have been divulged, so it remains unclear as to what exactly he has in mind for the famous monster family.

Casting information has yet to be officially confirmed by Zombie, but a list of names are rumored to be involved. It's been reported that Sheri Moon Zombie and Jeff Daniel Phillips, both of whom often appear in Rob's movies, had been tentatively cast as Lily and Herman Munster, respectively. Zombie collaborators Dan Roebuck and Richard Brake have also been cast in undisclosed roles, as has Lost star Jorge Garcia and Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson.

One of television history's most popular sitcoms, The Munsters originally ran for 70 episodes between 1964 to 1966. Zombie has long been a particularly big fan of the series, and he's never been private about it, often speaking about his love for The Munsters in various interviews. After the news of Zombie rebooting the franchise with a new movie was announced, original series star Butch Patrick even paid him a visit with the two going out for a ride in the Koach.

The Munsters doesn't have an official release date at this time. There are rumors that the movie will be released simultaneously in theaters and on the streaming service Peacock. With the pre-production process moving along quickly, more major updates should be coming soon. The latest update comes to us from Rob Zombie on Instagram.