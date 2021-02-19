It's time to play the music and light the lights as you can stream all five seasons of The Muppet Show on Disney+ tonight. Last month, it was announced that every episode of the classic series would be coming to the streaming service. The moment has finally arrived for those who've been counting down the days, as The Muppets announced on Twitter that the entire series has officially begun streaming.

It's #TheMuppetShow, with our very special guest star... YOU! Now you can be part of the Muppet mayhem and stream all five seasons of our classic television series right now, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FKYauz3jil — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) February 19, 2021

"It's #TheMuppetShow, with our very special guest star... YOU!" the tweet reads. "Now you can be part of the Muppet mayhem and stream all five seasons of our classic television series right now, only on @DisneyPlus."

The episodes of The Muppet Show available on Disney+ are unedited and also include additional UK spots that didn't originally air in the U.S. Songs from the show that were previously omitted on home video releases are also all back for the Disney+ debut.

Created by Jim Henson, The Muppet Show originally premiered in 1976, running for five seasons before concluding its run on CBS in 1981. Presented as a variety show, the series features sketches and musical numbers from a cast of Muppet characters. Kermit the Frog serves as the host, joined by Muppet pals like Miss Piggy, Rowlf, and Gonzo. Those handling the puppeteering and voiceover duties included Henson, Frank Oz, Jerry Nelson, Richard Hunt, Louise Gold, Dave Goelz, Steve Whitmire, and Kathryn Mullen.

Several major celebrities were also featured as guest stars, such as Steve Martin, Don Knotts, Rita Moreno, Vincent Price, Diana Ross, Mark Hamill, Peter Sellers, and Elton John. Moreno's guest appearance won the actress an Emmy in 1997, and The Muppet Show won an Emmy the following year for Outstanding Comedy Series. The Muppets also won Henson a Grammy Award in 1979 for Best Recording for Children.

Since breaking out on the original Muppet Show, the Muppets have branched out into many other mediums with an ever-growing franchise that resonates with fans all over the world. That includes the cartoon series adaptation Muppet Babies which was successfully rebooted in 2018. After a series of features in the 80s and 90s, The Muppets also returned to theaters with an all-new movie in 2011, followed by the 2014 sequel Muppets Most Wanted.

More recently, Kermit and his pals are back at it with the franchise's newest series, Muppets Now. Debuting last year on Disney+, the series is an updated take on the classic variety show format, featuring the Muppets in various entertaining segments. Several notable guest stars also appeared in the first season, such as Linda Cardellini, Danny Trejo, Seth Rogen, Aubrey Plaza, RuPaul, and Taye Diggs.

For some longtime fans of the franchise, all of the new movies and TV shows might be fun, but nothing will ever top the original version of The Muppet Show. The good news is that if Muppets Now just doesn't feel quite the same when you watch the newer series on Disney+, you can revisit any episode of the classic show on the streamer if you're feeling nostalgic. This news comes to us from The Muppets on Twitter.