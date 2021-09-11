Writer/director Scott Jeffrey has done it again, bringing us a movie we didn't know we needed with The Mutation. When an experiment goes awry, a lab rat becomes... I don't know! I'm calling it a ratosaur. Check out the trailer to see if you can tell me what kind of DNA that ratosaur has co-mingling in him.

The creator describes this creepy thriller as, "After a deadly experiment on a rat goes wrong, the mutated rat has been let loose in a city and a group of detectives are on the hunt for the beast. Zoologist, Allen Marsh (Ricardo Freitas) must work alongside a grieving widow to help the detectives capture and exterminate the mutated rat. As the body count rises, no one is safe, and the rat is growing at a rapid pace!"

Ricardo Freitas is joined by Amanda-Jade Tyler, Abi Casson Thompson, James Robertson and Derek Nelson as Rat. You might be familiar with Derek Nelson's work as Billy 'The Butcher' in Werewolves of the Third Reich, that finds us "In Germany at the height of World War II, a ragtag group of American soldiers discover Doctor Mengele's diabolical plan to create an unstoppable army of Nazi werewolves."

Writer/director Scott Jeffrey has been in the horror business since 2016, getting some nods from horror fans for Mother Krampus, based on the myth of Frau Perchta, a witch that comes on the 12 days of Christmas taking children each night. Tagline? "The Naughty List Just Got Deadly." Beautiful. You can also keep your eyes peeled for Exorcist Vengeance starring Robert Bronzi, who, if you are not familiar, is Charles Bronson reincarnated. If he's not cast in that Bronson biopic that someone should make, there is no justice in this world! Look at him!

And if you haven't seen Jeffrey's upcoming The Curse of Humpty Dumpty trailer, you might need to check it out, because it WILL change your mind. It concerns an elderly dementia patient and her two daughters who take care of her, and the three of them are somehow reunited with a creepy Humpty Dumpty doll the woman got rid of years ago. She can't remember why she threw it away the first time, but the trailer implies that it's home to a nasty supernatural force. The tagline? "He'll Crack You Up." Pause for applause. The release date for the horror nursery rhyme is November 26.

And if you can't wait for October 5 to get your ratosaur (See? It grows on you.) fix, if you've got Amazon Prime you can cozy up on the couch after dinner (strongly encouraged) and enjoy Cannibal Troll. Watch a group of gals vacationing for the weekend in the countryside only to find themselves hunted by a beastly - and very hungry - troll. You know you want the tagline. "Prepare to Pay the Ultimate Toll."﻿ The Mutation, from director Scott Jeffrey, comes to DVD and Digital October 5.