Disney has now released the first trailer and artwork for their upcoming mystery adventure series,The Mysterious Benedict Society. Due to premiere exclusively on Disney+, The Mysterious Benedict Society stars Emmy® Award-winner Tony Hale in the 8-episode series, which debuts next month on Friday, June 25.

Based on the best-selling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, The Mysterious Benedict Society follows four gifted orphans who are recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) to save the world. After winning a scholarship competition, the four gifted orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of "The Mysterious Benedict Society" must devise a plan to defeat him.

Starring Kristen Schaal as Number Two, MaameYaa Boafo as Rhonda, Ryan Hurst as Milligan, Gia Sandhu as Ms. Perumal, Mystic Inscho as Reynie Muldoon, Emmy DeOliveira as Kate Weatherall, Seth Carr as George 'Sticky' Washington, and Marta Timofeeva as Constance Contraire alongside Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict and Mr. Curtain, The Mysterious Benedict Society promises the kind of mystery and adventure that is tailor-made for Disney's increasingly popular streaming platform.

The Mysterious Benedict Society is executive produced by Sonar Entertainment, 20th Television, Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, James Bobin, Matt Manfredi (writer/creator) and Phil Hay (writer/creator). Showrunners for the series are Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin, with Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi having written the pilot episode with James Bobin set to direct.

The Mysterious Benedict Society is a novel which was written by Trenton Lee Stewart and illustrated by Carson Ellis and was first published back in 2007. Following a similar plot to the upcoming Disney+ adaptation about four gifted children, Reynie Muldoon, George "Sticky" Washington, Kate Wetherall, and Constance Contraire, who form the titular "Mysterious Benedict Society," the book was well-received by critics, many of whom praised the enigmatic plot and use of puzzles within the story, something which should delight audiences when the show becomes available next month.

The Mysterious Benedict Society went on to win several literary awards, including the 2007 Booklist Editors' Choice: Books for Youth award and the 2008 Notable Children's Book for Middle Readers award from the American Library Association, and was a New York Times bestseller.

The Mysterious Benedict Society went on to feature in a quartet of children's books, all of them written by Trenton Lee Stewart. Titled The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Perilous Journey (2008), The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Prisoner's Dilemma (2009), and finally The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Riddle of Ages (2019), the series of novels expand on the four children's battle against the forces of evil. A prequel book, The Extraordinary Education of Nicholas Benedict, was also released in 2012, so expect many more serial adventures from The Mysterious Benedict Society on Disney+ should the first season prove to be a success. The Mysterious Benedict Society is scheduled to debut on Disney+ on June 25, 2021 and will consist of eight episodes.