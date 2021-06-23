It's never out of season to watch a horror movie. Which is why 4DigitalMedia has another one coming out just for you. ﻿ Do you remember the movie Ted? It's about a kid and a foul mouthed magical teddy bear. Well what if you took that fun, offensive bear and turned him into an evil home for parasitic creatures? ﻿That's what The Nest is about, or at least what we can tell from the new trailer that just dropped.﻿ The Nest is set to release this year on Netflix, and will be available on home video starting July 20th.

When Meg and her mother Beth visit a yard sale, Beth buys her young daughter an adorable stuffed bear, thinking it may help with Meg's separation anxiety. As children do, she quickly becomes attached to the bear, talking to it and taking it everywhere she goes. However, soon Beth notices that the bear is communicating with Meg and even influencing her behaviour. When Meg starts developing hoarding habits, and seems infected by a parasitic creature, things take a turn for the worse. Soon it's clear there's something much more nightmarish and sinister to this yard sale toy than anyone could have imagined.

The cast includes genre icon Dee Wallace, along with Sarah Navratil, Kevin Patrick Murphy, Drez Ryan, Blaque Fowler, Anna Lynn Holleman, Penny Munroe, Maple Suttles, and Piper Suttles.

A family moves into a new home. They are shopping at a yard sale, and the little girl finds a teddy bear in a pile of random stuffed animals.The teddy bear is not cute at all, it looks like it just came out of the dumpster. But the mom says, "Oh I used to have a bear just like this when I was kid," so you can see where this is going. And of course she winds up taking the bear home. ﻿

The girl and the bear become instant friends and it's clear she is attached to her new toy. Until the parents find their daughter screaming behind a tree holding the bear in terror. ﻿ Now the fun starts as we learn the daughter is regressing in school and becoming more and more attached to not only her mom but the bear. ﻿

Quick scenes show the bear moving at times, as well as opening up like scene from Aliens ﻿to show ant/cockroach cricket insects crawling out of an ooze bubble. We are also under the impression that these creatures are controlling the girl and commanding her to do things she doesn't want to do. Like attack her dad or her school counselor. The creepy insects also seem to be no secret to the guy who was having the yard sale ﻿earlier in the trailer.

It should be noted that if you are looking up more information on The Nest 2021, you might want to search it's alternate title The Bewailing,﻿﻿ I was able to find a full cast list and a release date of July 20, 2021. ﻿ The director, James Suttels, went from documentaries to horror films such as The Good Things Devils Do and The Evil Inside Her just to name a few. This one, however, looks as though he really tried to get the creepy, gross factor throughout the story. ﻿

So what do you think? Will you be watching The Nest? Personally I saw enough to say yes, I want to watch. Then again, I am a sucker for horror movies. However the idea of creepy bugs living inside a teddy bear does sell the concept for me.