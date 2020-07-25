While it may never come to light, we have a much better idea of what director Josh Boone's plans are, or at least were, for The New Mutants trilogy. Boone's long-awaited Marvel Comics adaptation is finally set to arrive in theaters this August (hopefully). Either way, it's finished and will be released at some point. Now. Boone has revealed his ambitious plans for its sequels, which would have included an alien invasion, as well as an Inferno adaptation.

The New Mutants recently held a panel for [email protected]. In an interview following the panel, Josh Boone was asked about his trilogy plans. Originally, Boone had previously said, the idea was to make each one a different genre of horror. Here's what he had to say about it.

"So after I made [The] Fault [in Our Stars], I ran back to Fox and said, 'You've gotta let me develop New Mutants.' Knate [Lee] and I made them a comic book, which was like a PDF where we'd gone and taken frames from all these comics we love and strung them into a vision for what the series was going to be. The characters we chose were always the characters, we had plans, obviously, to bring in new characters in the next movie, the character of Warlock was featured in all the early drafts of the script, but it was so expensive that we weren't able to do it. Basically, cutting him out of the narrative allowed us to make the film."

The decision to cut Warlock ultimately shaped their trilogy plans. The character would have been introduced in the sequel by way of a full-on alien invasion. After that was out of the way, they would have set about adapting the 80s crossover event Inferno, which resulted in a demonic invasion of New York City.

"So our plan was always to have Warlock come back in the next one and try to tell his story then. They were all supposed to be kind of separate horror genre films: the first one's like a rubber reality horror movie, the second one was supposed to be an alien invasion movie with Warlock, and then the third one was going to take all these elements from the X-Men crossover from the late '80s and early '90s called Inferno to be a kind of supernatural, apocalyptic horror movie. That was the plan."

This is all quite ambitious. The question is, can this still happen? While the conversations going on behind the scenes at Disney and Marvel Studios are well-kept secrets, it seems unlikely at best. The plan is to reboot the X-Men franchise within the MCU. So, unless The New Mutants was retconned, and it went on to be hugely successful, this feels doubtful at best.

Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga make up the cast of the movie, which takes place in an isolated hospital. The plan, as it stands, is to finally release it in theaters on August 28. Whether or not that will be possible remains to be seen. This news comes to us via Slash Film.