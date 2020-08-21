The New Mutants was originally proposed as a spinoff from the live-action X-Men movies, but subsequent script changes and reshoots kept changing the DNA of the movie until it became it's own thing, separate from the rest of the X-Men, much like the Deadpool films. Director Josh Boone revealed that the original intention was to have the worlds of Deadpool and The New Mutants crossover in a very specific manner.

"I had early drafts. I had early drafts that had, we always loved, Knate and I loved the scene in Superman. There's Superman 3, the one where he loses his powers and goes back to Smallville. Is that one where he saves the kid from the thing going through the grass? We definitely wrote one where Ilyana was in like a field in Russia that was being tilled. And suddenly her brother comes in and you see all the armor come on him and stop the thing from running her over or whatever. We had stuff like that in earlier drafts that just got further and further away from a budget standpoint and everything else. Which is suddenly Ilyana rescued, and is Colossus' sister."

The fact that Magik, one of the main leads from The New Mutants, is the younger sister of Colossus from the X-Men and Deadpool films, has piqued fan interest since the character was first revealed. It was speculated endlessly whether the connection between the two characters would be addressed in-film, and now it seems there were certainly plans to do so, until budget constraints got in the way.

This is not the only time The New Mutants got shafted in such a manner. Boone had previously revealed that Storm and Professor Xavier were also meant to appear in the film at different points during pre-production before those roles got cut as well.

In this aspect, The New Mutants is similar to the Deadpool franchise, which hilariously lampooned the fact that they could not get any of the A-list X-Men to appear in the films, and had to make do with b-tier mutants like Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Cable, and Colossus. It seems The New Mutants is even further down the totem pole since they could not even afford Colossus, despite him being related by blood to one of the main characters in the movie.

Directed and co-written by Josh Boone, The New Mutants features Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin/Magik, Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa/Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar/Mirage and Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes.

The story follows a group of young mutants who are kept in a government facility that claims to be helping them control their abilities, while secretly conducting horrifying and dangerous experiments that open the doors to otherworldly terrors. After a long and troubled road to a release, the movie will finally arrive in theaters on August 28. This news was first shared at ComicBook.com.