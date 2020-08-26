The New Mutants is finally arriving in theaters this weekend after years of delays. However, those expecting to hear from critics may not want to hold their breath. A growing number of publications are refusing to have critics review the movie over safety concerts. As such, Rotten Tomatoes may not have much to offer for the long-awaited Marvel Comics adaptation come Friday.

The A.V. Club, The Boston Globe and RogerEbert.com are among the sites who have come out to say they will not be reviewing The New Mutants. This has to do with the fact that Disney is not offering socially distanced press screenings in advance, nor are they sending out review links for the movie. The only option these publications have is to send a critic to a public screening. Many public health experts and doctors have cautioned against going to a movie theater right now, even with the safety measures being put in place by chains like AMC, Regal and Cinemark.

This could become a growing problem as big movies begin to see the light of day in the U.S. Many critics in the country are having trouble viewing Tenet ahead of its release. Many reviews have been posted but quite a few of them are from overseas publications. Brian Tallerico or RogerEbert.com had this to say on Twitter.

"We also will not have a review of 'The New Mutants' because there's no safe way to do so. We will review theatrical releases when presented with a safe way to do so, screener or socially distanced screening, but that's not an option in this case."

With Tenet making a slow rollout in the U.S., director Josh Boone's long-awaited The New Mutants will be the first wide-release blockbuster since March. Why, precisely, Disney isn't sending out screening links hasn't been revealed. Though the movie has been delayed repeatedly since April 2018. A.A. Dowd had this to say over at The A.V. Club.

"[Science experts] did not mince words: There's a very good chance you could get sick. And that's a risk The A.V. Club will not be taking to review a movie, any movie," Dowd wrote. "We are, in fact, adopting the official policy of only reviewing films our writers can safely watch, whether in a socially distanced press screening or with a digital screener. And yes, that applies to all our writers, even those willing to take the risk for an assignment, because we're not willing to monetize that risk, either."

Disney has been sending out review links to certain critics for Disney+ releases, so there is seemingly no reason they couldn't do the same for the X-Men spin-off. But until they do, it seems we will be light on critical opinion for this one. Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Alice Braga (Queen of the South), Blu Hunt (The Originals) and Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why) star. The New Mutants hits theaters on August 28 from 20th Century Studios.