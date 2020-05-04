The New Mutants is currently up for digital pre-order on Amazon. After a series of setbacks and delays, the movie was supposed to open in theaters last month. However, that was not to be due to the world's current state of affairs. Marvel fans joked that the movie was cursed, especially when it was pulled from Disney's release schedule completely. The Marvel Cinematic Universe had nearly all of its upcoming release dates shifted, but The New Mutants, which is not a part of the MCU, was not included in any announcement.

Amazon has The New Mutants up for pre-order, though there is no release date at the moment. It is up for $25.99, which is a bit higher than some of the other movies that have been skipping or getting limited release in theaters. Whatever the case may be, it certainly looks like the long-awaited movie will not get into theaters this summer. This is still good news since a lot of Marvel fans were hoping that The New Mutants would go straight to streaming after another setback. And, that price point isn't too bad, considering how much it costs to go to the movies these days.

Universal's Trolls World Tour has been a huge success on the PVOD market, but it has seen a pretty huge negative reaction from theater chains. Major theaters chains have been closed since the middle of March and studios, for the most part, have pulled and postponed all new projects. There's an ongoing conflict between some studios and theater owners in regard to movies going directly to VOD and this could be another blow to theaters. Again, a release date has not been announced and it's not clear if The New Mutants will skip theaters.

The New Mutants was originally supposed to open in theaters back in 2018. April 13th, 2018 was the first of many release dates before being delayed to February 22nd, 2019, to avoid Deadpool 2. From there, it went to August 2nd, 2019 in an effort to dodge Dark Phoenix. It was delayed to April 3rd, 2020}, only to be completely removed from Disney's release schedule in March. It will be interesting to see how the movie does with the higher price point. It will also be interesting to get confirmation about whether or not it will open in theaters.

So far, Disney and Marvel Studios have yet to comment on the The New Mutants release date situation. As of this writing, the movie is still up for pre-order on Amazon and it looks like there will not be a theatrical release. With that being said, the movie might be available to watch very soon, if all goes well. With the luck that New Mutants has had, one can easily imagine Amazon's servers going down when the movie goes live. For now, you can head over to Amazon to pre-order the movie for $25.99.