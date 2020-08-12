Rather amazingly, The New Mutants is still on track to hit theaters on August 28, and we have a new IMAX poster to prove it. Even as most studios have moved virtually every major release to presumably safer grounds, either much later into 2020 or well into 2021, Disney has amazingly stuck to its guns with this long-awaited Marvel Comics adaptation. This latest poster offers further proof that they fully intend to stick to the current release date.

Check out the #IMAX exclusive artwork for @NewMutantsFilm! Get ready for a thrilling, edge-of-your-seat IMAX experience in select theatres starting August 28. Tickets available soon. pic.twitter.com/xPLaS3DAbS — IMAX (@IMAX) August 12, 2020

The post was shared by the official IMAX Twitter account. This implies that, not only are we probably getting a drive-in release, but The New Mutants will screen in premium formats. This is peculiar as most IMAX capable theaters are not open right now. That hope seems to be that more of them will be open by the time the release date rolls around. The poster was shared with the following caption, promising that tickets will go on sale soon.

As we recently learned, Disney sent a message to theater owners recently confirming release plans for the movie. It is expected that pre-sale tickets will be available starting August 18. At present, just over 1,000 screens are open in the U.S., with drive-ins providing the bulk of the box office in recent months. AMC, Regal and Cinemark hope to be open by the end of the month. In any event, The New Mutants is poised to be the first wide-release blockbuster since theaters initially closed down back in mid-March. It will, after all these years, (possibly) be carving out a place in the history books.

The New Mutants, directed by Josh Boone, is an X-Men spin-off produced by 20th Century Fox before the Disney merger last year. It has a horror theme and looked to expand the scope of the franchise. Unfortunately, Boone and the studio clashed, resulting in the movie sitting on the shelf for more than two years. The movie is set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. Strange occurrences begin to take place, putting both their new mutant abilities and their friendships to the test as they battle to try and make it out alive. Boone co-wrote the screenplay with Knate Lee.

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Alice Braga (Predators), Blu Hunt ("The Originals) and Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why) star. It has been reported that the movie was contractually obligated to get a theatrical release, which may be why Disney is finally just letting the chips fall where they may on August 28, instead of going with a premium VOD offering, or a streaming release on Disney+. In any event, this is finally happening. Be sure to check out the new poster for yourself from the IMAX Twitter account.