Fans have been eagerly waiting for The New Mutants to debut in theaters for months. In the meantime, the marketing team for the movie has continued to dole out bits and pieces of information regarding the film's plot and characters to keep audience interest from flagging. The latest teasers shared on Twitter by the film's handle shines a spotlight on two character that might very well be the most powerful mutants in the movie, Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin aka Magik and her potential love interest Cannonball, played by Charlie Charlie Heaton.

The first twenty two-second video starts off with Illyana, who is confirmed to be the younger sister of X-Men member Colossus, transforming her right arm into an armor-plated weapon, complete with a shining soul sword attached at the end. During a battle with a terrifying giant demon bear, Illaya also reveals that her power are magic-based, in keeping with the comics. In another part of the clip, Magik states that, that unlike the other mutants featured in the movie, who are lost children struggling to control their abilities, she kills people on purpose.

Clearly, there is a lot of complicated backstory to Illyana that the movie will explore. Back in February, Taylor-Joy had said in an interview with Screen Rant that the version of Magik that fans will get to see in the movie will be faithful to the character that first appeared within the pages of comic books.

bad attitudes. big powers. new mutants. #NewMutants is in theaters August 28. pic.twitter.com/GQxd5fAdSQ — New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) August 7, 2020

"When I first got the role I went into a comic book store and read all the comics, I was so excited about it, and I think Josh has done an incredible job of making sure that fans won't be disappointed while still keeping it firmly rooted in the real world. So it's a very interesting mix, but he's a Super Fan, so you kind of feel-good having someone that has such a deep respect for these characters at, you know, as your director."

Of course, the movie is going to be an ensemble piece, meaning Magik will have to learn to get along with the other characters, which, according to Taylor-joy, will be no easy task.

"I think she's pretty spiky. She likes to keep herself to herself, unless she's causing trouble in some way. But the boys and her have a nice bond I think. Rahne and her sort of pass along without really any consequence and Danny's definitely an unsettling presence for her within the group."

Directed and co-written by Josh Boone, The New Mutants is the last movie to take place in the same cinematic reality as the series of X-Men movies produced by Fox over the past two decades. Described as a horror-thriller, The New Mutants explores the lives of a group of mutant teens who are kept in a government facility. The characters soon realize they are at the center of a sinister conspiracy that has placed them at the mercy of otherwordly forces. This forces the inexperienced youths to rely on each other to beat the odds and escape the facility.

The film stars Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin/Magik, Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa/Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar/Mirage and Alice Braga as Dr. Cecelia Reyes. the New Mutants is expected to arrive in theaters Aug. 28.