These days, the shadow of the MCU looms large over any live-action properties based on Marvel Comics. The upcoming horror-adventure feature The New Mutants is the last vestige of the X-Men movie universe Fox had been developing before being acquired by Disney. In an interview, Charlie Heaton, who plays Cannonball in the upcoming film, confessed that despite now technically belonging to the same shared universe, he does not see the characters from The New Mutants crossing over into the larger MCU any time soon.

"This really feels so in its own world. It's really hard to see them stood next to [MCU heroes]. They just don't compare. These are kids doing the best with what they have."

The New Mutants tells the tale of a group of teens with special abilities who are kept in a government facility, ostensibly to help them gain control over their powers, but where they quickly find themselves at the center of a sinister conspiracy. Director of the movie, Josh Boone, also believes the tone and aesthetic of The New Mutants would not gel with other live-action Marvel properties.

"It would be really weird in this movie if Wolverine showed up. They're sort of in their own tonal space, and the aesthetic space is sort of its own thing. So, it'd be weird and interesting to see them kind of with other characters. But to me, if fans love it, we'd certainly love to make another one."

It has long been teased that The New Mutants is going to be a full-fledged horror movie rather than an action-adventure saga, so it is easy to understand why Boone and the other would not see their movie fitting in with the more family-friendly vibe of the MCU in general, although the director has previously revealed his plans for a separate The New Mutants franchise with three installments, each with a different take on horror movie tropes.

"They were all supposed to be kind of separate horror genre films: the first one's like a rubber reality horror movie, the second one was supposed to be an alien invasion movie with Warlock, and then the third one was going to take all these elements from the X-Men crossover from the late '80s and early '90s called Inferno to be a kind of supernatural, apocalyptic horror movie. That was the plan."

While the idea of the kids from The New Mutants dealing with new types of horror across three movies is certainly interesting, the final say in the matter now lies with Disney, who doubtless have their own plans for the characters. Fans will have to be satisfied with the upcoming first and likely only entry in the planned trilogy, whenever it finally releases.

Directed and co-written by Josh Boone, The New Mutants stars Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin/Magik, Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa/Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar/Mirage and Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes. The film arrives in theaters Aug. 28. This news arrives via ScreenRant.