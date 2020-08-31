Unlikely though it may have seemed, there were no discussions about making The New Mutants part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe retroactively. Director Josh Boone's long-awaited X-Men spin-off finally arrived in theaters over the weekend, marking the end of the Fox era of Marvel. And, just to be crystal clear, Boone has confirmed that this is and always was a Fox movie, not a would-be MCU installment.

Josh Boone has been making the rounds to promote the release as of late. During a recent interview, the filmmaker was asked if any conversations ever took place with the brass at Disney and/or Marvel Studios about retooling The New Mutants so that it could take place within the MCU alongside movies like The Avengers and Black Panther. Here's what Boone had to say about it.

"No, none at all. I just really finished the process we'd already gotten kind of 70% of the way through before the merger happened. It was nice to have the retrospect of the year where I was off working on [CBS All Access limited series] The Stand and doing other things to come back and look at it, because we sat there and did other little things here and there."

Because The New Mutants is a spin-off, centered on a group of young mutants who are locked in a mysterious facility, just discovering their powers, it was conceivable that a version of the movie could exist in the MCU continuity. With the Disney/Fox merger, the X-Men rights ended up in the hands of Disney and, ultimately, Marvel Studios, which is headed up by Kevin Feige. With none of the main actors from the franchise to connect it to Fox's version, should the studios have wished, and felt strongly enough about the final product, a retcon was possible.

Ultimately, those discussions never happened. So this movie will serve as the final Fox-produced Marvel adaptation. That said, Josh Boone would still love to do a sequel, should the opportunity to arise. Moreover, he would love to see this cast, which includes Anya-Taylor Joy, Maisie Williams, Blu Hunt, Charlie Heaton and Henry Zaga, continue with the characters in some fashion.

"I love Marvel movies, but we were a Fox Marvel movie. So it's like as far as what that means or what it means to them, I don't have any idea. We just sort of made the movie we wanted to make at Fox, and we were inherited by Disney. The cast and I would certainly go make another one in a second if we could, and I'd love to see these characters at least carried on in some way, because I don't think anybody's got a better young cast."

There is always a chance that Disney/Marvel could have a change of heart. Though, based on the critical reception to the movie thus far, that seems highly improbable. More than likely fans will have to wait for the inevitable X-Men reboot. The New Mutants is in theaters now. This news comes to us via Den of Geek.