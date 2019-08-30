We've got something of an interesting update regarding The New Mutants, which could have implications for the future of the MCU. This movie is slowly becoming legendary, given how troubled things have allegedly been behind the scenes. The horror-tinged X-Men spin-off was supposed to come out roughly a year and a half ago. Now, it's Disney's problem, given the merger with Fox that went into effect back in March. Or has Disney managed to turn this into something positive? A new rumor suggests that could be the case.

We must caution up top that this can only be regarded as a rumor for the time being. That said, a new report claims that Marvel Studios, which is owned by Disney and is in effect, now in control of all of the Fox-owned Marvel properties, such as the X-Men and Fantastic Four, has removed all references to Fox's X-Men universe from The New Mutants. While it's not clear what all has been removed, they've been tinkering with the movie ever since the merger and trying to figure out how best to play things ahead of its scheduled theatrical release.

The main story centers on several young mutants who are locked in a secret facility where they're being experimented on. But why remove any cuts to the previous universe? This report, most interestingly, states that it's so Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, if he so chooses, can retcon these characters into the MCU at some point down the line. Is the movie good enough to do so with this new cut? That may not even be the point. With a cast that includes Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton and Anya Taylor-Joy, Feige may just want to keep those big stars in this universe somehow.

This comes not long after reports surfaced of positive test screenings that were held recently. Again, all of this is in the rumor mill for now, but word on the street is the latest cut adheres closer to director Josh Boone's original vision and maintains a lot of the horror elements. If this cut can successfully set itself apart from the previous version of the franchise, it would make at least a little bit of sense for Disney/Marvel Studios to keep an open-minded and be flexible with these characters in the future.

Here's the main point, after nearly two years of hearing disastrous things about this movie; about Disney being impressed with the cut; about the movie possibly being dumped to Hulu, this is some good news. For now, The New Mutants is scheduled to arrive in theaters on April 3, 2020. That means, with any luck, we'll be getting a new trailer soon (because yes, a trailer was released way back in October 2017), assuming Disney is going to dump any sort of marketing resources into this thing. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any new details are made available. This news comes to us via FandomWire.