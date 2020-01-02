The New Mutants is finally coming out this year, barring another unforeseen setback. The X-Men spin-off has been in the works for years and was originally supposed to come out nearly two years ago, as it's been finished, or at least a cut of the movie has been finished, for that long. Now, the project is in Disney's hands following the merger with Fox last year and, according to director Josh Boone, they're going to release his original version. If that's true, it raises some interesting questions about what's been going on for the last 18 months or so.

Recently, it was revealed that Disney's version of The New Mutants trailer will be arriving online next week. A trailer was released way back in October 2017, when it was supposed to hit theaters in April 2018. Two years between trailers is a crazy amount of time, only made crazier when looking at a recent Twitter exchange between Josh Boone and a fan. A fan asked if what we're going to see will be the "og" version he shot. Boone had this to say in response.

"I wouldn't be promoting it here if it wasn't."

Over the last two years, we've heard tons of chatter, though much of it unconfirmed, about Boone and Fox at war over the creative vision for the movie. The New Mutants will focus on new characters and will put a horror spin on things. Many reports were suggesting that the studio wanted significant New Mutants reshoots, but scheduling with the cast became an issue. So whether or not those reshoots ever took place, or just how significant they were, remains to be seen. If we're to take Boone at his word here, it sounds like this is the movie he wanted to put out in the first place.

Josh Boone, coming hot off of his hit The Fault in Our Stars, was tasked with bringing The New Mutants to life. This was in development at Fox for some time as a way for them to expand the X-Men universe. With a cast that includes Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Henry Zaga (Teen Wolf), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Blu Hunt (The Originals) and Alice Braga (I Am Legend), things seemed promising. Instead, this turned into something of a fascinating train wreck. Or maybe it just seemed that way.

It's possible the movie isn't as bad as its reputation would lead us to believe. Disney has suffered a string of flops at the box office that were all produced by Fox. It's unlikely they would give this one a theatrical push, especially after what happened with Dark Phoenix, if they didn't have at least a little faith in its ability to bring in some money. The New Mutants is set to hit theaters on April 3. We'll be sure to bring the trailer your way as soon as it's made available on Monday. You can check out Josh Boone's comments in the exchange from KC Walsh's Twitter.

What I’d tell ya, New Mutants will be Boone’s version https://t.co/yeWAueJOfLpic.twitter.com/DJZrFOmwl6 — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) December 31, 2019