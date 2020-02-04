A brand new poster for The New Mutants has arrived online. This long-delayed project has been in the works for years and, after quite a few setbacks, will finally be hitting theaters in just a couple of months. To hype up the release, Disney's 20th Century Studios, the new name given to 20th Century Fox following the merger between the two companies, has revealed this poster, which features the core cast from the X-Men spin-off in what is a tribute to the classic horror movie The Children of the Damned.

The New Mutants poster sees the core stars, Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga, gathered together in a hallway. The building they're in looks to be in disrepair. It's rather dark, with some light coming in from the rear window, with all of their eyes glowing white. It's effectively creepy and looks more like a poster for a horror flick than it does a superhero movie, and that's probably the point, as this has been pitched as a horror movie set in the X-Men universe from the beginning. The poster was shared on Twitter with the following tagline.

"You're not alone. not anymore."

We got to see the official New Mutants trailer just this past month. But this project dates back years to when Fox was looking to expand the scope of the X-Men franchise. They brought in director Josh Boone (The Fault In Our Stars) to helm the movie, which was viewed as the first in a possible trilogy. It was originally supposed to hit theaters in April 2018, and a trailer was released in October 2017. But that's when the delays kicked in. Boone and the studio are said to have clashed over the movie and, when a compromise couldn't be reached, the project sat on a shelf collecting dust.

The New Mutants centers on a group of young mutants just discovering their powers who are locked together in a mysterious facility. While nothing official has been revealed by Fox or Josh Boone, it's said the studio wanted significant reshoots. Though, it seems like those reshoots may have never taken place. If they did at all, they likely weren't as sizable as was initially indicated. Boone teased recently that the version hitting theaters represents his original vision. Given the flops that Disney has suffered after purchasing Fox, with Dark Phoenix ranking high on that list, it's interesting that they decided to give this movie a theatrical release at all.

There are rumors that Disney and Marvel Studios removed references to the old X-Men series so that The New Mutants can stand on its own. Marvel intends to bring the X-Men into the MCU at some point down the line. Rumors suggest that this movie may end up being retconned into the MCU, but that seems a little unlikely. Whatever the case ends up being, we won't have to wait too much longer to finally see what all of the fuss was about. The New Mutants is set to hit theaters on April 3. Be sure to check out the poster from the New Mutants Twitter account for yourself.