Disney has gone ahead and released a chilling new poster for The New Mutants. After years in studio purgatory, the movie is finally seeing the light of day. The movie, which stars Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams, Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton, Glass actress Anya Taylor-Joy and 13 Reasons Why actor Henry Zaga, was supposed to hit theaters in 2017 under the Fox Marvel banner. However, the project kept getting pushed back and then reshoots were ordered by the studio that never came to be.

Director Josh Boone held a private screening for The New Mutants with the cast over the weekend since it will finally be shown to general audiences in April. In honor of the upcoming release date, the studio has released a new poster, which looks like it could have been a Guns N' Roses or Metallica t-shirt back in the 1990s. We see the five members of the main cast with skeleton overlays peeking through, giving potential viewers an idea of what they're in for when the horror comic book movie finally opens.

Josh Boone has promised that this is The New Mutants movie that he always wanted to put out and also claims that it pushes the boundaries of a PG-13 rating. Anna Taylor-Joy says, "I think this is unlike any tone I've seen before on film in the sense that you've got a lot of things playing where, of course, we're superheroes, but Josh (Boone) is treating us very much like people." The original comic series was known for pushing boundaries and showing teenagers as real fleshed out characters, as opposed to stereotypes, so it seems Boone has taken some of that spirit with him. Taylor-Joy went on and had this to say.

"At the core of the story, you have all of these kids that are growing up so we're battling different things. It very much has the feel of a coming-of-age story and then you have the darkness that comes with that, moments of levity and then, of course, we all have powers. It's very unique."

Now that The New Mutants is finally coming out, many are wondering if it will have an effect on any of the future Disney Marvel movies, in terms of darkness. Josh Boone has played up the horror aspect of his project for years now and there are many fans left wondering if this will give Disney more confidence in the future for darker and edgier material that won't quite go as far as an R-rating. Fans, and the studio, are probably also wondering how well the movie will do at the box office.

The New Mutants hits North American theaters on April 8th after years of setbacks. The teen horror aspect isn't something we've seen with mutants thus far and Disney was reportedly not super excited about it when they acquired the movie last year. Whatever the case may be, it's going to finally be shown publicly in just a few months. Until then, you can check out the latest poster below, thanks to the New Mutants Updates Twitter account.