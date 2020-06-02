Josh Boone is still hoping to make a trilogy out of The New Mutants. This may seem, at very best, unlikely, but at this point, this movie itself has become an unlikely superhero tale. So it would be difficult to rule anything out.

The New Mutants was originally planned as an X-Men spin-off with a horror edge that would set up a trilogy. Each entry in that trilogy would tackle a different sub-genre within the horror landscape. During a recent interview, Josh Boone revealed that, despite the years worth of delays in getting this movie released, he was able to make the movie he wanted to make. That has provided Boone hope for possible sequels. Here's is what he had to say about it.

"Ultimately, after all this time, I was able to make MY New Mutants film, and I'm am proud of it. What I'm hoping for now is that it will be successful enough so the studio will allow me to complete a trilogy. I've got all planned out."

There are a couple of key takeaways here. First and foremost, The New Mutants was originally supposed to come out in 2018. Fox disagreed with Josh Boone's vision and that led to a delay. The Disney/Fox deal further complicated things. But once the dust settled, Disney reached out to Boone to finish his cut. The director emphasizes here that this is very much the movie he wanted to make. Despite the delays, for better or worse, what we are going to see is what Boone wanted us to see. That is important.

As for the trilogy bit, that is a complicated prospect. The New Mutants was produced originally to exist in the same universe as Fox's X-Men franchise. However, Disney and Marvel Studios intend to reboot the franchise within the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future. It has been reported that all references to the main X-Men movies have been removed. That could, and we stress could, leave the door open for Marvel Studios to retrofit the spin-off into the MCU. Only in that scenario is it conceivable that any sequels would be made. At this point, it seems Disney is mostly just trying to make whatever money they can from a seemingly cursed project.

The cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Alice Braga and Blu Hunt. The New Mutants had been set to hit theaters in April. But once the theater shutdown went into effect in mid-March, that became an impossibility. Recently, Disney provided a new date for the movie, with the Marvel Comics adaptation now set to arrive in late summer on August 28. Though fans shouldn't hold their breath as that date could be dependant on what happens when theaters attempt to reopen their doors next month. This news comes to us via SFX Magazine.

Ultimately, after all this time, I was able to make MY #NewMutants film, and I'm am proud of it. What I'm hoping for now is that it will be successful enough so the studio will allow me to complete a trilogy. I've got all planned out. - Josh Boone for @SFXmagazinepic.twitter.com/QW5Q97GgEF — New Mutants Updates (@NewMutantsUp) May 27, 2020