Director Josh Boone has finally cleared the air when it comes to The New Mutants. This X-Men spin-off has been in the works for years, long before the Disney/Fox merger was ever on the table. But, unfortunately, the movie got tangled up in the mess, though it is finally getting released next month. And, according to Boone, the version we're going to see contains precisely no reshoots.

This movie was originally supposed to hit theaters in April 2018. A trailer was even released in October 2017. Fox and Josh Boone had disagreements about how to proceed and there were rumors that abundant reshoots were going to take place. Now, in a new interview, the filmmaker reveals that no reshoots ever took place. Not even any simple pickup shots. Here's what Boone had to say about The New Mutant reshoots.

"Everybody said we did reshoots! We've never done reshoots. And I'll tell you this: if there hadn't been a merger, I'm sure we would've done reshoots the same way every movie does pickups. We didn't even do that because by the time the merger was done and everything was settled, everybody's older."

Production originally took place in 2017. The main cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga and Blu Hunt. They portray a group of young mutants locked away in a mysterious facility. Given that the reshoots would have taken place long after filming initially wrapped, the cast would have aged a bit. As Josh Boone explains it, that logistically wouldn't have worked.

This is set to be the final X-Men movie that was produced by Fox that will hit theaters. It follows last year's Dark Phoenix, which turned out to be a massive box office bomb. Josh Boone, speaking further, revealed that there was a full year where they didn't hear anything about The New Mutants due to the merger. Eventually, Disney came calling and Josh Boone was happy to come back and finish what he started.

"We had heard nothing because of the merger. It was radio silence for about a year where we had no new information at all... When they called me right before I went to go make The Stand and said, 'Would you come finish the movie?' I said, 'I would f******' love to come finish the movie!'"

Now that Disney controls the rights to the X-Men, the characters will be rebooted within the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the coming years. Given that this movie doesn't have any direct ties to the old X-Men, the movie could possibly be retconned as part of the MCU. That would depend a great deal on the quality of what has been cooked up, and how audiences respond to it. In any event, after several years of waiting, we're finally going to see what all the fuss was about. The New Mutants is set to hit theaters on April 3. This news comes to us via Entertainment Weekly.