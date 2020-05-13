The New Mutants has found new life once again. The long-delayed X-Men spin-off movie has landed a new theatrical release date, with Disney and 20th Century Studios set to debut the movie on August 28. Originally, the movie had been set to arrive in April of this year, but the studio was forced to bump the date back following the widespread theater closure that began in mid-March.

News of the release date was confirmed by the movie's official social media accounts. A previously released poster for The New Mutants was shared along with a caption that reads, "We're back." The poster boasts the new release date at the bottom. The movie's Twitter page also has a new banner image with the release date on it. While this is good news for Marvel fans who have been curious about this seemingly cursed project, there are a great many questions that remain unanswered in terms of what the exhibition side of the movie business will look like in late August.

States such as Texas and Georgia have allowed movie theaters to reopen, with heavy restrictions, such as reduced capacity and extra sanitation measures. Few theaters have opted to open, save for a smattering of drive-ins around the country that are keeping the theatrical experience alive right now. Major chains such as AMC, Regal and Cinemark have aimed to open sometime in July. It remains to be seen how willing the general public will be, in terms of heading back to theaters. Nor is it clear what the moviegoing experience will look like at that time. The point is, a lot could change between now and August 28.

The New Mutants has been in the works for years and has been, more or less, collecting dust since 2018. Directed by Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) the X-Men spin-off centers on a group of young mutants who are trapped together in a mysterious facility. Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga and Blu Hunt star.

It is horror-themed and was meant to kickstart a trilogy. The movie was originally set to debut in April 2018 and has been delayed several times. Following the Disney/Fox merger last year, it was ultimately decided that the Marvel Comics adaptation would receive a theatrical release. Disney has remained committed to that, despite rumors suggesting a VOD release of some sort was on the table.

Disney, much like every other major studio, has had to reshuffle its release calendar for 2020/2021 as a result of the theater closures. Not to mention major production interruptions that have taken place. The first upcoming major Disney release is Mulan, which is currently on deck for a July 24 debut. Black Widow was pushed from May 1 to November 7 and Pixar's Soul got bumped to November 20. Artemis Fowl will debut on Disney+ next month, forgoing a theatrical release. Be sure to check out the announcement from New Mutants Twitter account.