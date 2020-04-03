Today was supposed to be the day that The New Mutants hit theaters. Obviously, that isn't happening due to the world's current situation. Movie theaters are closed all over the world, so everything has been put on hold. Marvel Studios announced a massive release date calendar change for all of their upcoming projects, but New Mutants was nowhere to be seen. Now, fans are starting to worry about the long-delayed movie yet again, right after hopes had been raised.

For now, The New Mutants is without a release date. Marvel Studios and Disney did not reveal a date, which is rather strange considering it would have hit theaters today. Originally, the movie was supposed to hit theaters two years ago in April 2018. That came and went and the movie has been shuffled several times since then. The Disney acquisition of Fox did not help matters, though fans received good news earlier this year when the project was given a concrete release date. Now, speculation has already started about The New Mutants being released on Disney+.

The New Mutants was directed and co-written by Josh Boone. The movie stars Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes, Blu Hunt as Mirage, and Henry Zaga as Sunspot. We've seen plenty of footage for the comic book horror thriller, but Marvel fans want to see the finished product. While Disney+ is an option, the studio could go over to the digital rental scenario too, which has worked out well for movies like Bloodshot and Birds of Prey.

Marvel fans have taken to social media to express their frustration, often with a humorous meme. With more people starting to make an uproar, it's only a matter of time before Marvel Studios and Disney make an official announcement in regard to the The New Mutants release. For now, it seems like a pretty big oversight to not include it in today's list of release date changes. Hopefully the studio will come back with a satisfying answer to this continued mess. There are more pressing issues going on in the world right now, but this is starting to get ridiculous.

The New Mutants may actually be cursed. Fans have joked about it for two years now and there might be something to it. This has even led to further conspiracies that claim the movie doesn't even really exist. All kidding aside, the movie is real, and it's not cursed. We just don't know if anyone will ever be able to watch it. Everybody has a lot on their plate at the moment and shifting the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 releases had to have been a tough decision to go through, not to mention all of the Disney releases too. Disney+ would be a pretty nice treat to all of the people who are currently stuck indoors though... Comic Book was one of the first to report on the New Mutants delay.