Last week we were hit with the new trailer for director Simon Kinberg's X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The movie is all set to be Fox's final X-Men motion picture, but we shouldn't forget that there is still director Josh Boone's The New Mutants in the works. The film has a sorted history to be sure with it originally set to hit a theater near you way back in April of 2018. But then the movie was delayed almost a full year to February 2019, and then it was pushed back even further to its current August 2, 2019 release date. Will the movie hit this new date? Who knows, as today we've learned that the planned reshoots we've heard so much about over the past year or more - get this - haven't even taken place yet. Oh, boy. And the movie might eventually get a release on Disney's upcoming streaming platform Disney+.

Evidently, no reshoots are even being planned at the moment, but it's said that how to proceed next is in the hands of Boone, who is currently deep into the writing of his CBS All Access 10-part adaptation of Stephen King's magnum opus, The Stand. That said, sources are confident that the movie will be released under Disney's new regime and while a theatrical release is still up in the air, the movie will most likely get a release on Disney's upcoming streaming platform Disney+.

Urgh, these reshoots, right? So far we've heard in the past that the plan was for the reshoots to turn The New Mutants back into the horror movie it was originally supposed to be. And then there have even been a few rumors flying around that says once said reshoots are finished the movie will be bumped up from it's current PG-13 rating to a more horror-ish R. Producer Lauren Shuler Donner is hopeful the movie may still see a theatrical release but... Fox is evidently still toying with a release in October over on Hulu. Supposedly, the biggest problem has been getting the cast back for the extensive amount of reshoots, with the biggest hold back coming from Anya Taylor-Joy's camp who are not fond of the time they would have to put into this again.

The X-Men horror movie is directed by Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) from a screenplay he co-wrote along with Knate Lee based on characters by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod. Simon Kinberg, Karen Rosenfelt, and Lauren Shuler Donner produced the film which stars Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch, Glass), Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Alice Braga (City of God).

Here's the plot rundown, "Held in a secret facility against their will, five new mutants including Magik and Wolfsbane have to battle the dangers of their powers, as well as the sins of their past. They aren't out to save the world - they're just trying to save themselves."

The New Mutants is currently set to hit theaters or wherever on August 2, 2019. Will this actually happen or will the movie be delayed once more? And if it does, in fact, see the light of day this August, where will it be unleashed? All of these questions with so little in the way of answers. Hopefully, we hear more soon. We'll keep you up to date whatever happens. This story was originally on The Hollywood Reporter.