We finally know how long The New Mutants is going to be. Director Josh Boone has revealed the runtime for the long-awaited Marvel Comics adaptation, and it is surprisingly short. Per Boone, the cut that is heading to theaters this August is just over an hour and a half.

Josh Boone recently participated in a [email protected] panel for The New Mutants. In an interview following the panel, the filmmaker was asked about the runtime. In addition to revealing how long we are going to have to sit in a theater for, Boone revealed how much was cut from the movie. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I think it's 98 minutes or something like that. It was never more than 104 even at its longest. I remember my initial cut before we cut anything out was probably 20 minutes longer than that, but you'll see all that on the special features, we put together all the deleted scenes for everybody. It was more just stuff that was too funny or tonally just didn't quite go together, but it's cute character moments that I think fans will like."

Considering how long we have been waiting to see this movie, as it was originally scheduled to hit theaters back in April 2018, it's a little surprising to learn it will be relatively short. But the good news is it does sound like those 98 minutes are exactly what Josh Boone had in mind. This isn't going to be a compromised version of The New Mutants, for better or for worse. During the panel, we did get to see The New Mutants opening scene, and it was a promising, action packed sneak peek at what's to come.

Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga star in the movie, which sees a group of young mutants in an isolated hospital being held for psychiatric monitoring when strange occurrences begin to happen. Speaking further, Josh Boone revealed that he wasn't able to finish the movie with his regular editors, Matthew Dunell and Robb Sullivan. So he brought Andrew Buckland in to finish things up.

"I've had the same editors since my first movie. They're some of my best friends, I had dinner with them every Sunday night back when we used to be able to have dinner together. But we've done that for about a decade, and they just wrapped up cutting The Stand. So I cut basically 75% of this movie with them, and then they were cutting The Stand already when I finished it so I brought in another editor to do the final stuff with me. I'd say we were 75% done and then did the last percentage just in the past year."

For the moment, Disney, who inherited the project from Fox in the merger last year, is sticking to the current theatrical release plan. The New Mutants is scheduled to hit theaters on August 28. Whether or not it will truly be able to arrive on that date remains to be seen. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Collider.