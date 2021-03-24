For those who didn't make it to a theater last year to see The New Mutants, or have yet to rent/buy it on home video, the Marvel Comics adaptation is finally making its way to a streaming service next month. Though likely not the one that first comes to mind. The horror-heavy X-Men spin-off is set to make its debut on HBO Max, not Disney+, in April. That may come to the surprise of many, as Disney owns Marvel and, thanks to the merger with Fox a couple of years back, all of the X-Men movies as well.

The news was revealed by HBO Max recently. The streaming service recently released a list of all the titles that will be made available to subscribers in April. Among them is The New Mutants, which debuts on April 10. This will be the first time that the Marvel flick will be made available on a streaming service. It was originally released on Blu-ray/DVD and 4K Ultra HD in November and has been available to rent digitally. But those who are subscribed to HBO Max will now have the chance to watch the movie at no additional charge in a matter of days.

As for why the movie is debuting on HBO Max and not Disney+, it likely has to do with pre-existing licensing deals that were in place long before the Disney/Fox merger. Many of these deals are made years in advance. Long before Disney knew they were going to purchase most of Fox's media assets. And long before Disney knew they were going to go toe-to-toe with Netflix in the streaming game by launching Disney+. The New Mutants will, undoubtedly, arrive on Disney+ at some point in the future. It's just not clear exactly when that will be.

The New Mutants was produced by Fox before the Disney merger. Based on the comic book series of the same name, it takes place in the X-Men universe and centers on five young mutants who are forced to undergo treatment at a secret institution, allegedly to cure them of the dangers of their powers. But it's soon clear that their containment is part of a much bigger battle between the forces of good and evil. It was directed by Josh Boone, with Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt and Henry Zaga making up the cast.

The movie was essentially placed on the shelf for years, collecting dust. Disney, eventually, let Josh Boone finish it and it was released in August 2020 as movie theaters were attempting to reopen in the U.S. It failed to garner much critical love and earned just $44 million, in total, at the box office. By far the worst of any X-Men movie to date. It also served as the last Fox-produced X-Men movie, with the rights now in the hands of Marvel Studios. A reboot of the franchise is being planned within the confines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The New Mutants arrives April 10 on the HBO Max streaming app.