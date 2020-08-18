At long last, tickets for The New Mutants are officially on sale. The Marvel Comics adaptation has been sitting on the shelf for literally years now, with fans wondering if we would ever truly get to see it. Wonder no longer as it is indeed making its way to theaters next week. To commemorate the occasion, the studio has released a new video previewing the movie, as well as a couple of new posters.

The new promo sees the cast members breaking down the movie in 60 seconds. Brief though it may be, the video provides a solid among of insight into the characters and what to expect from the horror-themed X-Men spin-off. As for the posters, there is one exclusive for the Dolby Cinema release, and another for Cinemark XD theaters. The Dolby one is a bit more artsy, while the Cinemark poster mostly focuses on the characters, with their faces up against a black background. The image also features a new tagline.

"Power this big cannot be contained."

The New Mutants, unlike previous X-Men movies, is an original horror/thriller. It takes place in an isolated hospital and centers on a group of young mutants who are being held for psychiatric monitoring. Strange occurrences begin to take place and both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive. Josh Boone (The Fault in our Stars) is in the director's chair. Boone penned the screenplay with Knate Lee. The cast includes Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Alice Braga (Predators), Blu Hunt (The Originals) and Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why).

power this big can’t be contained. 10 days until #NewMutants. get tix now: https://t.co/yEuEZJnmoSpic.twitter.com/WFSqTEiimB — New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) August 18, 2020

Fox, long before the Disney merger ever took place, produced the movie as a means to expand the X-Men franchise. Unfortunately, Josh Boone and the studio clashed over the ultimate vision. It was originally supposed to arrive in April 2018. But complication after complication has delayed the comic book flick multiple times. Now, it will become the first blockbuster to get a wide, theatrical release following the months-long shutdown that kicked off back in March. So, after all of this time, it will make its way into the history books, no matter what the outcome ends up being critically or commercially.

Out with the old, in with the new. Check out our EXCLUSIVE ART for @NewMutantsFilm, coming to #DolbyCinema, August 28! Who's excited?! 🤩



Get your tickets NOW👇https://t.co/OGpOPTW2p4pic.twitter.com/75DyekZe5H — Dolby Cinema (@DolbyCinema) August 18, 2020

AMC, Regal, Cinemark and most theater chains are expected to be open on some level by the time the movie hits theaters. Precisely how many locations will be open remains to be seen. It also isn't clear how willing people will be to show up at the box office, even with new safety and sanitation measures in place. After a handful of brutal months for the industry at large, it will be interesting to see how this unfolds in the coming weeks. The New Mutants hits theaters on August 28 from Disney's 20th Century Studios. Be sure to check out the new teaser and posters for yourself.

Experience The New Mutants in XD opening weekend aka next Friday, 8/28. (Yes, we're serious 😍)



TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/GhLvvSrcIFpic.twitter.com/T1JAwolmfP — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) August 18, 2020