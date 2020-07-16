Twentieth Century Studios and Marvel Entertainment have released a new trailer for The New Mutants. The long-awaited movie will have a presence at this year's special San Diego [email protected] event, which is being held next week. Writer/director Josh Boone will be on hand along with the stars of the movie, including Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. The panel will be moderated by Ira Madison III and it will debut on July 23rd, 2020.

The New Mutants is an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive. The latest trailer dives deep into the horror elements, much like the very first look at the movie that debuted a few years ago. Marvel fans have been waiting a very long time to see The New Mutants.

Fox originally had The New Mutants scheduled to open in theaters on April 13th, 2018. However, the studio decided to move the release to February 2019 and then chose to move it again to stay out of the way of Deadpool 2. From there, in went to August 2019 and then April 2020, which was moved yet again, due to the world's current state of affairs. The movie is now scheduled for release on August 28th, 2020, though another delay is more than likely on the way, unless the studio decides to release it on VOD. Amazon had put the movie up for pre-order, before quickly taking it down a few months ago, leaving many fans disappointed again.

Josh Boone did not complete The New Mutants until after Disney acquired Fox. He had anticipated to go through some reshoots, but the young cast had aged too much by the time they were able to start production again, so Boone worked with what he had and delivered a movie that Maisie Williams says is exactly the movie they set out to make from the beginning. With the San Diego [email protected] panel on the way, many area hoping that Marvel Studios and Disney will just put the movie out. It's been over two years since it was supposed to originally debut and there really isn't a whole lot to do at the moment.

Directed by Josh Boone (The Fault in our Stars) and written by Josh Boone & Knate Lee, The New Mutants stars Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones); Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass); Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things); Alice Braga (Predators); Blu Hunt (The Originals); and Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why). The film is produced by Simon Kinberg, p.g.a., Karen Rosenfelt and Lauren Shuler Donner with Stan Lee and Michele Imperato Stabile serving as executive producers. You can check out the latest trailer for The New Mutants above, thanks to the 20th Century Studios YouTube channel.