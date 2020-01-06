After literally years of waiting, 20th Century Fox has revealed a new trailer for The New Mutants. This is the latest movie to feature mutants from the world of Marvel Comics and serves as a spin-off of Fox's main X-Men franchise. Originally, it was supposed to come out nearly two years ago, but production delays, creative differences and the Disney/Fox merger complicated things. Now, however, we have a fresh look at the horror-centric flick that will finally be making its way to theaters this year. Barring another, unpredictable setback, that is.

Believe it or not, the first New Mutants trailer arrived online way back in October 2017. At that point, it was supposed to arrive in April 2018 and was intended to possibly launch a new solo franchise within the larger X-Men universe for Fox. Director Josh Boone, who was coming fresh off of his big YA hit The Fault in Our Stars, was tapped to direct and he had plans for an entire trilogy. That now seems like a stretch, as it feels like a minor miracle that this first installment is getting released. But stranger things have happened.

Shortly after the first trailer was released, the New Mutants release date was delayed. Various reports noted that Fox and Josh Boone were in disagreement over the cut and it was expected that heavy reshoots would take place. However, there were also reports that it was difficult to get the cast back together for said reshoots, which made matters more complicated. Boone and Fox both stayed quiet on the matter publicly. Recently, Boone suggested that his original vision for the comic book adaptation is intact, which suggests all of this waiting may have been a big puff of smoke.

For those who may not be familiar, The New Mutants first appeared in the pages of Marvel Comics in 1982. The group was co-created by comic book legends Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod. They are a group of teenage mutants who are still in training. That group overlaps a bit with the core X-Men team. At least in the comics. The cast is comprised of Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass) as Magik, Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as Wolfsbane, Henry Zaga (Teen Wolf) as Sunspot, Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) as Cannonball, Blu Hunt (The Originals) as Mirage and Alice Braga (I Am Legend) as Cecilia Reyes.

Disney ultimately decided it was best to give the movie a theatrical release, even though they intend to reboot the X-Men within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney already took a big loss on Dark Phoenix, which flopped in a big, bad way last year and served as the final entry in the main X-Men series. After that happened, many speculated this project would be dumped to a streaming service like Hulu. That's not going to be the case. The New Mutants is set to hit theaters on April 3 from 20th Century Fox. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.