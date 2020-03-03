20th Century Studios has released a pair of new TV spots for The New Mutants. This is set to be the final Marvel movie produced by Fox to hit theaters. This one was made well before the Disney/Fox merger and has had quite the troubled road to release. Ultimately, the Disney overlords deemed it worthy of a theatrical release. Here, we get a good look at the horror-tinged action on the way, as well as a good look at the mutant Sunspot and the villain, Demon Bear.

The first spot is the one that delivers a good look at Sunspot, one of the mutants we're set to be introduced to in the movie, played by Henry Zaga. The original trailer which, rather amazingly, debuted back in October 2017, merely teased the powers of these mutants. The more recent theatrical trailer also largely played things close to the chest in that department but, as is often the case, as the release date creeps up, the veil of secrecy is pulled back further and further.

Both spots are quite similar in structure, showcasing what horror looks like in the X-Men universe. We get a feel for the group of young mutants trapped in this facility. Both spots also feature a brief tease of Demon Bear, who is set to be the main villain, and one that fans of The New Mutants in the pages of Marvel Comics will likely be familiar with. Demon Bear was at the center of one of the most beloved storylines from that title and director Josh Boone decided to bring him to the live-action for this adaptation. And yes, the videos are still leaning heavily on Another Brick in the Wall by Pink Floyd.

This movie entered development several years back when Fox was trying to expand the scope of the X-Men franchise. Josh Boone, coming hot off of The Fault in Our Stars, had envisioned a full trilogy. That didn't pan out. Creative differences caused the spin-off to sit on a shelf collecting dust until the Disney purchase went through. Even though Dark Phoenix flopped, it was still decided the best option was to release it in theaters, as opposed to dumping the movie to a streaming service like Hulu.

The cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt and Alice Braga. The future of the X-Men will be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the franchise is set to be rebooted alongside the other Marvel heroes owned by Disney. The big question right now is if the studio will leave some sort of back door option for this movie to possibly be retconned into the MCU, should the powers that be decide that's the way to go. As unlikely as that seems, stranger things have happened. The New Mutants is set to hit theaters on April 3 from 20th Century Studios. Be sure to check out the new TV spots for yourself.