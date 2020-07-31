A brand new synopsis for The New Mutants has made its way online. We recently got a good look at the upcoming X-Men spin-off during [email protected], with the opening scene and a new trailer revealed. Now, Disney's 20th Century Studios has revealed a very thorough synopsis that confirms a major link between Anya Taylor-Joy's character Magik, and a famous Mutant who has appeared on-screen multiple times.

The synopsis, which is quite detailed and rather lengthy, recently appeared on the movie's official website. It largely focuses on setting up the universe of director Josh Boone's horror-themed X-Men spin-off. But it also includes one important confirmation, in that, Magik is indeed related to Colossus. Which also directly ties The New Mutants into the world of Deadpool. The synopsis reads as follows.

"In this terrifying, action-fueled film based on the Marvel comic series, five young people who demonstrate special powers are brought to a secret institution to undergo treatments they are told will cure them of the dangers of their powers."

"Included are Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt), who creates illusions from other people's fears; Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), who transforms into the werewolf Wolfsbane; Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), who, as Cannonball, can fly at jet speeds protected by a force field; Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga), who absorbs and channels solar power; and Illyana Rasputin aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy). The younger sister of Colossus, Magik becomes encased in armor at will and wields a soulsword that amplifies her multiple superhuman and psychic abilities."

"Invited by Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) to share their stories about when their powers first manifested, the five 'patients' come to understand that they are in a class of people called mutants, who have historically been marginalized and feared. As they relive their origin stories, their memories seem to turn into terrifying realities."

"Soon, they question what is real and what isn't, and it becomes clear that the institution isn't what it seems. Now the question is, why are they being held captive? And who is trying to destroy them? The tension and horror mount in this white-knuckle thrill ride directed by Josh Boone and co-written by Boone and Knate Lee."

This may not come as a big surprise to fans of the comics. However, those who aren't familiar with the source material may find this interesting. But it's also not uncommon for comic book movies to change elements of the source material for the big screen. In this case, it at least provides some connective tissue to Fox's version of the X-Men franchise, which is all but dead at this point.

Colossus appeared in X2, as portrayed by Daniel Cudmore. The character was given an update in the Deadpool franchise, with Stefan Kapicic taking over the role. It seems unlikely that the character will actually appear in The New Mutants, but it seems that the link between Colossus and Magik will at least be addressed, even if it is only in passing.

This movie has been delayed for years. It was produced by Fox and ultimately ended up in Disney's hands following the merger between the two companies last year. It has since been delayed several times as a result of theaters being closed in the U.S. since mid-March. At present, Disney intends to release The New Mutants in theaters on August 28. Whether or not that will be able to happen remains to be seen. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further updates are provided. This news comes to us directly from 20th Century Studios.