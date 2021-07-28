Searchlight Pictures have released a second trailer for their latest horror offering, The Night House. Starring Rebecca Hall (The Town, Iron Man 3) in the lead as a grieving widow trying to uncover her late husband's disturbing secrets, The Night House promises a nerve-racking experience. The minute-long trailer doesn't reveal too much about the film but features plenty of frightening moments. Combining grief with supernatural horror, The Night House promises to be a hard-hitting film that will haunt the viewers long after the credits roll. You can check out the trailer below.

The official synopsis of the film released along with the trailer is as follows: "Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep it together - but then nightmares come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house calling to her, beckoning her with a ghostly allure. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into her husband's belongings, yearning for answers. What she finds are secrets both strange and disturbing - a mystery she's determined to unravel."

"All houses where men have lived and died are haunted houses," Beth says in a creepy voiceover in the trailer. There is also a terrifying shot of Beth being dragged across the house by an unseen force.﻿ The Night House premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival to rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. It was reported that "audiences could be heard screaming from outside the theater." While the trailer seemed to indicate a slow burn horror, "screaming" viewers suggest there is more to the film than meets the eye. The Night House is currently sitting at an 88% fresh rating on rotten tomatoes. The glowing reviews particularly shower praise on Hall's brilliant performance and Bruckner's deft execution.

Searchlight Pictures acquired the distribution rights soon after the Sundance premiere and will release The Night House globally on August 20, 2021. Batman Begins and Man of Steel writer David S. Goyer serves as a producer on The Night House.﻿ The film also stars Sarah Goldberg (HBO's Barry), Evan Jonigkeit (Frontier, Bone Tomahawk), Stacy Martin (Nymphomaniac, The Serpent), and Vondie Curtis-Hall (Chicago Hope, Daredevil).

Directed by David Bruckner,The Night House marks the follow-up to his 2017 surreal horror, The Ritual. Set in a Swedish forest, the film sees a group of old friends reunite for a hiking trip but fall prey to a menacing supernatural entity. Bruckner received critical acclaim for The Ritual, which debuted on Netflix in 2017. Bruckner has also directing segments of anthology films The Signal, V/H/S, and Southbound. He will next be helming the Hellraiser reboot for Hulu.

Rebecca Hall made her directorial debut with Passing, which premiered at Sundance this year to favorable reviews. The film has been acquired by Netflix and will be releasing soon. She was recently seen in Godzilla vs Kong. Be sure to catch The Night House in theaters for a haunting experience. The film releases on 20 August 2021.