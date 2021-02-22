Gothic holiday favorite The Nightmare Before Christmas is finally receiving a sequel all these years later in the form of a YA novel written by The Wicked Deep's Shea Ernshaw. Disney Publishing has hired the author to continue the world of The Nightmare Before Christmas, but this time from Sally's point of view. Set after the 1993 movie, the sequel will pick up with Sally and Jack Skellington, who are now married. Of course, not everything can remain rosy for the eerie pair, and Sally is sent hurtling on a new adventure when she accidentally sets a Halloween Town villain free.

"This new book, written from the point of view of Sally, takes place shortly after the movie ends. It's the yet-to-be-told love story of Sally and Jack. But it's also a coming-of-age story for Sally, as we see her navigate her new royal title as the Pumpkin Queen of Halloween Town. [It] will hopefully give fans a long-awaited second dose of Sally, Jack, and all the familiar residents of Halloween Town, while introducing a new cast of grim, strange characters, that I hope readers will love."

According to Ernshaw, the book gives her the opportunity to provide Sally with the same characterisation and depth as Jack received in the movie.

"One of the core themes in The Nightmare Before Christmas was Jack's struggle to understand his identity. He had grown tired of being the Pumpkin King, and in his longing for something more, he plotted to take over Christmas. In this book, I really wanted to explore Sally's identity, and better understand not only who she is now that she's fallen in love with Jack and taken on the role of the Pumpkin Queen, but also understand how her past has affected her present desires, doubts, and dreams. What does a ragdoll truly want out of life? What is she afraid of? And how much is she willing to risk to save those she loves? As we will learn in the book, she's willing to risk quite a lot. Sally is one of the most compelling, and also richly-layered characters I've ever written, and it's an honor to get to tell her story."

Released in 1993, The Nightmare Before Christmas was directed by Henry Selick and produced and conceived by Tim Burton. The stop-motion musical fantasy tells the story of Jack Skellington, the King of "Halloween Town" who stumbles through a portal to "Christmas Town" and becomes obsessed with celebrating the holiday. Featuring music by Danny Elfman (who also provided the singing voice for Jack), the movie stars Chris Sarandon, Catherine O'Hara, William Hickey, Ken Page, Paul Reubens, Glenn Shadix, and Ed Ivory.

The movie has since become one of Tim Burton's most recognizable works, as well as both a Halloween and Christmas staple for many. Should the upcoming Sally-centred sequel prove to be a popular, it is highly likely that audiences will one day delight once again in the quirks and frights of Halloween Town on screen. The Nightmare Before Christmas sequel, which has not yet been given a title, is scheduled to be released in July 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Gizmodo.