Disney is reportedly developing The Nightmare Before Christmas live-action movie or even possibly trying to make a sequel. A sequel after all of these years later really doesn't make a whole lot of sense, but the live-action aspect is something that Disney has been working on over the last few years with a bunch of their classic animated movies. 2019 will see the release of Dumbo, Aladdin, and The Lion King, all of which are being hailed as live-action remakes. With that being said, The Lion King will mostly be a CGI affair.

According to sources close to Disney, The Nightmare Before Christmas live-action movie is currently in development. The beloved stop-motion animation movie has only gained in popularity over the years. The Tim Burton-produced classic has a huge cult following and it seems like a no-brainer for Disney to want to try and revisit the movie, but how will it work out logistically? Part of the charm is the style in which the original was made and one has to wonder how Disney would approach trying to make it a live-action movie.

It seems nearly impossible to capture the vibe of Halloween Town with practical effects and CGI. Using digital effects would surely be seen as a step down from the time consuming stop-motion animation that The Nightmare Before Christmas is known for. However, Disney is on the rampage with all of their remakes and revisiting Halloween Town would undoubtedly be a pretty big box office success. It's just unsure how the studio would go about producing a remake of something that still looks just as vibrant and original as it did back in 1993.

If these sources end up being correct, it seems that a sequel would be a better option than a remake. Even then, hardcore fans would more than likely be pretty skeptical to the idea of a sequel, maybe even more so than attempting a live-action take on the now iconic story. However, getting back into making a stop-motion animation project just seems like a better vibe for Jack Skellington and crew. Hopefully, some more news about the project drops in the next few weeks.

Even using the hyper-realistic CGI technology that Disney is using with The Lion King remake seems like it wouldn't be nearly as cool as the original stop-motion animation. That remains to be seen, and if anybody can attempt to pull off this bold move, it's Disney. Whether or not hardcore fans will be on board is a whole other argument. This news comes from anonymous sources, so it is to be treated a rumor for the time being, even though the live-action remake seems inevitable at this time. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what Disney decides to do with Jack Skellington's classic debut. The Nightmare Before Christmas news was first reported by Movie Hole.