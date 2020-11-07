Today Anya Taylor-Joy is known as one of the most promising stars from Hollywood's new generation of actors, with critically acclaimed performances in Split, Emma, and The Queen's Gambit. But before all that, Taylor-Joy had her breakthrough with Robert Eggers' first movie The Witch, back in 2015. In an interview with Collider, the actress revealed why she is looking forward to reuniting with Eggers for The Northman.

"Robert and I have now been friends longer than we have been co-workers. Getting the opportunity to create art together again is amazing. We have both grown so much apart and now we get to grow back together. I am so proud to be a part of this project. Every moment on set I am proud. I think we will be presenting to the world something it genuinely hasn't seen before. I just feel so humbled I get to be a a part of it."

The Northman is a Viking epic drama that takes place in the 10th century. The movie has already stacked up an impressive ensemble cast. Apart from Anya Taylor-Joy, the film also features Claes Bang, Nicole Kidman, Bjork, Willem Dafoe, Kate Dickie, Alexander Skarsgård, and Ethan Hawke. Skarsgård is said to be playing the lead role of Amleth, a Viking at the center of a twisted revenge tale.

While Robert Eggers has only made two indie films so far, it is unsurprising that he has managed to assemble such a large cast of A-list actors. The filmmaker's previous two movies, The Witch, and The Lighthouse, were both breakout festival hits that went on to make healthy profits at the box-office.

Based on the success of his two movies, Eggers has been pegged as the next big thing in the horror movie genre, getting attached to such prestige projects as a remake of Nosferatu and a series based on the life of Rasputin.

For her part, Taylor-Joy had a big role to play in Eggers' early success with The Witch. The actress played the role of the protagonist Thomasin, who is suspected of being a witch by her family, and blamed for their increasingly horrifying misfortunes. Taylor-Joy's performance was considered a highlight of the movie, and critics hailed the character of Thomasin for introducing a new kind of horror film heroine.

It will be interesting to see if Eggers and Taylor-Joy will be able to capture lightning in a bottle a second time with The Northman. In any case, the expectations from the actress will be different this time around than when she made The Witch.

In the five intervening years since her first film with Eggers, Taylor-Joy has become a bonafide star, with the biggest proof being her upcoming role where she will be playing a younger version of Charlize Theron's Imperator Furiosa in a standalone Mad Max spinoff movie. It will be interesting to see the direction in which the actress is able to take her career through the strength of the projects she chooses to be a part of in the coming years. This story originated at Collider.