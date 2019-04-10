Get ready for some more spooky nun action, as The Nun 2 is happening. The Conjuring universe has been rather successful ever since it launched with the first James Wan-directed main entry in the series back in 2013. Warner Bros. has really made the most of it in the years since by not only crafting sequels, but spin-off movies and connecting them all in a shared cinematic universe. Now, we have word that the universe will expand with another sequel in the most recent of those spin-off franchises.

This comes from producer Peter Safran, who is currently starting to promote The Curse of La Llorona and Annabelle Comes Home, the next two entries in the franchise that are being released this year. During a recent interview, Safran was asked about the possibility of a follow-up to 2018's The Nun. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I think there is an inevitability to another Nun movie. We have a really fun storyline for that teed up, so I think that that's the next one that will be written."

The Nun was directed by Corin Hardy (The Hallow) and focused on the demon Nun named Valak, who was introduced to audiences in The Conjuring 2. Bonnie Aarons played the terrifying creation, who was actually a last-minute addition to the sequel, which wound up serving as the inspiration for last year's spin-off. Peter Safran also talked about how the movie came to be in the first place and why Hardy was the right man for the job.

"After Annabelle 2, we said, 'We've told several families-in-danger in a possessed environment [films].' We really wanted to go far away from that in terms of its look, its feel, the geography, the landscape, everything. Once we knew that people were truly interested in The Nun we said, 'This is a perfect opportunity to take it outside of America, to take it outside of what people are familiar with, and really place it in a unique environment.' [We] went over there and shot in Transylvania at those incredible hooded-door castles. There's nobody better for it than Corin was, because he embraced every element of the journey, of the difficulties of shooting there, to him that made it better, that made it more fun to shoot. He did a wonderful job under very very difficult circumstances. Even though, obviously, the film was somewhat savaged by critics, you don't get to that kind of box office success without at least the audience the enjoying it. It's impossible, you can't have that."

As the producer mentions, The Nun was not a hit with critics, currently boasting a 26 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It did, however, go on to make $365 million at the global box office, which is a series-best. With that, a sequel does indeed seem inevitable.

For the time being, it isn't clear what story they've cooked up, nor is it clear if Corin Hardy will return. One thing that may comfort fans is that the first Annabelle wasn't particularly good, but Annabelle: Creation really managed to step things up. Maybe they can pull the same sort of improvement off with The Nun 2? This news was first reported by Entertainment Weekly.