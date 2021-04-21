We haven't heard any official updates on The Nun 2 in quite some time. We know that Warner Bros. isn't done with The Conjuring universe yet, and this is one of the projects they have on the backburner. Meanwhile, star Bonnie Aarons, who plays the demon nun Valak in the franchise, is eagerly awaiting the chance to return.

Bonnie Aarons is currently promoting her latest movie Jakob's Wife, which is out now. During a recent interview, she was asked about The Nun 2. While Aarons couldn't provide any concrete updates, she expressed her strong desire to return to the role, as well as her confidence in Warner Bros. and New Line to get the next chapter in the franchise right. Here's what she had to say about it.

"I light a candle every day. I would love to jump back in that habit. I love that film and that character and that whole crew. I light a candle every day. I have to see what they wrote, you know, I hope it explores more of the depth of the demon. I think the demon came from the bowels of hell. We'll see whatever it is. It's Warner Brothers. It's going to be phenomenal. It's New Line Cinema. Whatever they do is going to be phenomenal. They really know how to make a film over there."

The Nun was released in 2018 as the third spin-off in The Conjuring franchise. It was spun directly out of The Conjuring 2, which featured the character of Valak. Interestingly, the character was something of a last-minute addition. In the end, it was enough to inspire a tremendously successful movie on its own. Though not critically acclaimed, The Nun ranks as the most financially successful entry in the series to date, having earned $363 million globally. A sequel has been in development, at some level, pretty much ever since.

Producer Peter Safran said in 2019 that he believed The Nun 2 would be the next spin-off to move forward in the franchise right around the time that The Curse of La Llorona was coming out. Annabelle Comes Home rounded out the Annabelle trilogy later that year. Akela Cooper (Luke Cage) was then brought on board to pen the screenplay. Official updates have been slim since then. It still remains unclear who will be in the director's chair, be it original director Corin Hardy, or someone new.

To date, the movies have earned more than $1.9 billion at the box office. Not only does that make it one of the most successful horror franchises in history but it is also one of the most successful cinematic universes going in Hollywood right now. Next up for the franchise is The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. This is the long-awaited third entry in the main series, which sees Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga returning as the Warrens. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via ComingSoon.net.