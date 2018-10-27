Demon Valak is one of The Conjuring universe's scariest creations. She first appeared in The Conjuring 2 before getting her own hugely successful spin-off movie earlier this year with The Nun. Now, toy company NECA is immortalizing Valak with her very own action figure.

Valak was a last minute addition to The Conjuring 2, created by director James Wan and played to demonic perfection by Bonnie Aarons in both that sequel and the spin-off. The character proved to be so popular with horror fans that Warner Bros. knew right away she deserved her own standalone thriller. Corin Hardy stepped in to direct, and the rest is history. The Nun, released on September 7, has become the highest grossing movie in The Conjuring series, pulling in $116.8 million in the states and going on to amass $362.1 million worldwide.

The Nun didn't fare well with critics, coming in rotten with just a 26% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences have given it a 40% score, which is a little kinder. But someone must have really liked it, because now Valak has been immortalized as her own toy. This appears to be the first figure from The Conjuring universe that NECA has taken on.

The 8" Valak action figure arrives in the retro-style. The toy comes with two different heads. One features The Nun with a straight face, piercing yellow eyes, giving off a menacing stare. The second head goes full on demonic, with a snarled nose, scrunched eyes, and a screaming mouth full of teeth that is sure to give just about anyone nightmares.

Like most of NECA's action figures, The Nun comes dressed in tailored fabric clothing perfectly recreating her habit from the movie. Her hands outstretched, she looks ready to grab her next victim by the throat and squeeze really hard. Valak will be hitting toy shelves and all online retail shops during the first quarter of 2019. Bloody Disgusting was the first to show off the action figure, with the promise from NECA that more images and details will be released on Monday.

You can see the scary toy in the images below. It has been noted that this action figure is currently awaiting licensor approval. In The Nun, a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania has taken her own life. A priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together, they uncover the order's unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun. Take a look at The Nun figure provided. Hopefully this thing doesn't give you everlasting nightmares.