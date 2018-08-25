The Nun hits theaters in just a few weeks and a new featurette has been released that takes fans behind-the-scenes while explaining the timeline of The Conjuring Universe. If that wasn't enough, there's also some new footage from the upcoming movie that is truly unsettling and ready to get hearts beating a lot faster. Back when The Conjuring came out in 2013, there weren't many who expected the film to launch a cinematic universe like Marvel or DC. However, it's been five years and The Nun will be the fifth feature-length film to scare the hell out of audiences.

In the new featurette for The Nun, director Corin Hardy explains that the film is going to be the start of The Conjuring Universe, "right back to where it all began." James Wan is also included in the featurette along with David F. Sandberg, and they help to break down the timeline of the cinematic universe. Wan, who directed the first two Conjuring films revealed that the idea of a shared universe was evident from the start. He had this to say.

"One of the things that occurred to all of us early on is, they have a superhero universe, why can't we do that in the horror world? When we were making the first Conjuring, it became very apparent to us that there could be a bigger universe."

The Nun takes place in 1952, when a Catholic priest and a novice are sent by the Vatican to investigate the mysterious suicide of a nun at the Carta Monastery. The film is an origin story for the recurring villain from The Conjuring Universe, the terrifying nun Valak. And from the footage that is shown in the featurette, The Nun is stepping things up quite a bit when it comes to the scare factor because Valak looks even more intense than ever before.

The Conjuring movies each take place in 1971 and 1977, respectively. The Annabelle films are a bit more spread out with the first in 1955, and the second in 1970, but The Nun is going back further than any other of the movies in the shared universe thus far. David F. Sandberg has talked about working in the established timeline before and enjoys the fact that they are all pieced together. As for the future, The Nun is more than likely setting up The Conjuring 3, planting even deeper seeds.

The Nun hits theaters on September 7th and stars Demian Bichir as Father Burke, Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, Jonas Bloquet as local villager Frenchie, Charlotte Hope as the abbey's Sister Victoria, Ingrid Bisu as Sister Oana, and Bonnie Aarons as Valak. The film is directed by Corin Hardy from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman and James Wan. You can check out the brand-new featurette for The Nun below, thanks to the Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube channel.