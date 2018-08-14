Not everyone loves a good scary. A five second teaser for The Nun has been deemed too terrifying, and Youtube had to pull it. Valak the Demon Nun was popping up before videos that had noting to do with horror, and Youtubers just weren't having it.

Remember those viral videos from a few years back, where the viewer is lulled into watching a seemingly innocuous ride through the country or two lovers making out? Then all of a sudden a zombie jumps out and scares you to death like a heart attack inducing Jack-In-The-Box? That's essentially what this new spot for The Nun is. It's a big jump scare, and some folks having been flinging their coffee across the room because of it.

Warner Bros. and New Line put together a perfect little tease for The Nun, the latest movie in The Conjuring cinematic universe. It's one of those micro-advertisements that appear before whatever you really want to watch, and it's so short, you don't get a chance to skip it. This upset quite a few people. Today's social media crowd likes to complain about almost everything. So of course they got the spot pulled by Youtube.

Don't worry, you can still see the teaser as others have uploaded it. Youtube is just no longer running it as a paid advertisement for the studio. This teaser shows an iPhone volume control being lowered, which prompted some watching on their phones to believe it was happening by accident. This caused quite a few people to turn up their volume. And just in time, too. Because it's here that Valak jumps out and screams bloody murder. Its an old gag, and pretty funny. Here's what one dude yelled at Youtube after undergoing the frights.

"YO PUTTING AN UNEXPECTED COMMERCIAL FOR THE NUN ON THIS YOUTUBE VIDEO IS NOT FUCKING OK I JUST SCREAMED MY HEAD OFF. WTF."

One individual tried to shame Youtube for playing such a dirty trick, and was quite shaken by what she saw in the video. She tweeted out this.

"Shame on YouTube for having that ad of the nun pop out of no where bc I just had a heart attack"

Another individual also screamed in all caps after witnessing the horrors of Valak. This demon sure knows how to rile up a crowd, doesn't she?

"IM LITERALLY SHAKING AND TEARING UP RIGHT NOW I JUST WANTED TO PLAY EPIPHANY BUT WHY DID YOUTUBE GAVE ME A FUCKING THE NUN JUMPSCARE AS AN AD AT 5 FUCKING AM."

Ah, it was all in good fun, and well played by Warner Bros. and New Line. Some people just can't take a joke anymore. The teaser is quite effective, and now that it's been pulled, it should put a little extra attention on the upcoming horror movie. While most Youtubers complained about the content of the ad itself, most were also concerned with the fact that it was playing before comedy and music videos, and had noting to do with horror. It took them by surprise, and most people under 40 hate surprises.

Youtube had to look at the ad under its policy on shocking material. Usually, this covers things like Logan Paul showing a suicide victim in a forest, or graphic injuries. Youtube believes that Warner Bros. and New Line's attempt to scare unsuspecting folks also falls into this category. So they got rid of the ad. It's been re-uploaded and now comes with a warning, but you won't see it pop up before your Amy Schumer video or how to make a pie. So, now that you're well aware of what awaits, do you dare click on the horrors of this The Nun spot? I dare you.

