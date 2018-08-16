A brand new TV spot for The Nun has scared its way online. Warner Bros. and New Line are set to continue The Conjuring universe next month with this Latest spin-off, which follows in the footsteps of last year's Annabelle: Creation. So far, we've only seen one teaser trailer, with the release just a few weeks away. However, it looks like the studio is starting to make a more serious marketing push at the eleventh hour, with this brand new spot offering some super unsettling footage.

The spot centers our main character /the-nun-movie-photo-valak-taissa-farmiga/Sister Irene, played by Taissa Farmiga, real-life sister of Vera Farmiga, who has starred in both of the main Conjuring movies. She is exploring the Abbey that will be at the center of The Nun and, as she quickly discovers, there is a lot of messed up, supernatural stuff going on. The evil nun Valak, who we first met in The Conjuring 2, is very present here and looks scary as ever. It's clear that this movie is going to root this demon deep within history, dating far before the events of the movies we've already seen.

Warner Bros. has been promoting this as the darkest chapter in The Conjuring universe so far. This new footage certainly seems to back that up. There was also the recent jump scare teaser that was pulled from YouTube, which was a bit too scary for unsuspecting people who were just surfing around for something not related to a presumably terrifying horror movie. The movie was promoted pretty heavily during the studio's ScareDiego event at San Diego Comic-Con and the footage that was showcased there went over quite well. It will be interesting to see when they actually decide to release another full length trailer, if at all, with The Nun set to arrive in theaters on September 7.

The cast for the spin-off also includes Demian Bichir as Father Burke, Jonas Bloquet as a villager named Frenchie, Charlotte Hope as Sister Victoria, Ingrid Bisu as Sister Oana and Bonnie Aarons reprising her role as the demon nun Valak. Corin Hardy, director of The Hallow and the would-have-been director of The Crow remake, is in the director's chair. James Wan, who directed both of the main Conjuring movies, is on board as a producer. This is far from the only movie that will further this cinematic universe. The studio is also working on Annabelle 3 currently, as well as a third Conjuring movie and a spin-off centered on The Crooked man.

To date, the Conjuring movies have grossed more than $1 billion worldwide. Save for the first Annabelle, all of the movies have been well-received as well, which makes this one of the best cinematic universes in Hollywood right now. Can The Nun continue that tradition? Horror fans are keeping their fingers crossed. Be sure to check out the new TV spot, courtesy of the Flickering Myth YouTube channel, for yourself below.