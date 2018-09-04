Crazy Rich Asians is set to surrender the box office crown after winning its first three weekends. The romantic comedy had a great run, but there's a new future champion coming to town in the form of The Nun, which looks like it's going to scare up some serious business this weekend. The latest chapter in The Conjuring universe could very well post the best opening weekend for a movie set within Warner Bros. and New Line's very successful horror franchise. The action/thriller Peppermint and the faith-based God Bless the Broken Road will also debut this weekend.

The Nun has been advertised heavily on TV and online, but New Line opted to release just a single full-length trailer for the movie, which serves as a spin-off/prequel to The Conjuring 2 and will center on the demon nun Valak. That strategy looks like it's going to pay off, as tracking pegs the movie at a possible opening as high as $45 million. Currently, The Conjuring still owns the best opening weekend for the franchise at $41.8 million, but The Nun could easily best that. Reviews haven't been released just yet for the Corin Hardy-directed flick, which could, depending on how those come out, push this number even higher.

While the lion's share of this weekend's box office dough belongs to The Nun, Crazy Rich Asians should still do quite well, adding another $13 to $15 million to its total, good enough for the number two spot. That should be followed by Peppermint, which stars Jennifer Garner and comes from Taken director Pierre Morel. Again, reviews aren't available just yet, but expect to see the actioner bring in around $10 million.

Rounding out the top five will be The Meg, which continues to exceed expectations as the giant shark movie closes in on $500 million worldwide. Another $6 million or so will be added to its total on the domestic side this weekend, which should give it the number four spot. It will come in just ahead of Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which is also doing quite well for itself. Another $5 million will help keep it in the top five. As of this writing, the movie has grossed just shy of $650 million worldwide.

This week's other newcomer, God Bless the Broken Road, should do reasonably well and crack the top ten with around $3 million. The faith-based drama comes from Harold Cronk, the director behind God's Not Dead. Looking ahead to next week, we've got Shane Black's The Predator and Paul Feig's A Simple Favor heading our way. You can check out our full list of top ten predictions for yourself below and be sure to check back with us on Sunday for the weekend estimates. These numbers were provided by Box Office Mojo.