Are you ready to witness the darkest chapter in the Sister Act universe? A new fan-made poster has Whoopi Goldberg getting possessed by the Demon Valak in a hilariously scary mashup for The Nun. And seriously, it looks like the ultimate crossover.

The poster recreates the art released during the big ScareDiego event at this year's Comic-Con. Whoopi Goldberg replaces Taissa Farmiga, dressed in her Nun drag. A big golden crucifix hangs from her neck, her face torn in half by the fiery image of Valak, looming above with yellow eyes to posses yet another soul. This is definitely one horror comedy we'd be into.

Whoopi Goldberg doesn't act much nowadays, aside from the occasional cameo in a movie like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. She's too busy being the ringleader on The View. But at one point in the late 80s and early 90s she was a leading lady that just couldn't be stopped. And there actually was a Sister Act universe. Sort of.

Sister Act was one of Whoopi's final hits, and it was a big blockbuster comedy at the time of its release in 1992. The story followed lively lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier. She witnesses her mobster beau, Vince LaRocca (Harvey Keitel), commit murder, and is relocated for her protection. Set up in the guise of a nun in a California convent, Deloris proceeds to upend the quiet lives of the resident sisters. In an effort to keep her out of trouble, they assign Deloris to the convent's choir, an ensemble that she soon turns into a vibrant and soulful act that gains widespread attention. The movie spawned one sequel just a year later, with Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit hitting theaters in 1993. And since then, Sister Act has been turned into a very successful stage musical that was nominated for quite a few Tony awards.

Back in 1992, this kind of comedy was quite popular, but horror, not so much. The tables have turned quite a bit here in 2018, with a record low comedy count at the multiplex and tons of horror movies coming out every year. The Nun will be in theaters next weekend, and it looks to be a gigantic hit for Warner Bros. and New Line as it continues The Conjuring Universe.

In The Nun, when a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together, they uncover the order's unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun.

Now, image Whoopi Goldberg's Deloris Van Cartier shows up to save the day. Soon, she's got Valak singing songs, and this horror show becomes a hilarious comedy. Yup. That definitely ain't happening. But hey, they could have at least given Whoopi a little wink and nod cameo. Though that probably would have been quite distracting. This mashup was created by artist Joe Carnegie. And we're digging it. Even if it's just a goof.