The first trailer for The Nun is coming our way next week. The Conjuring was a tremendous success both critically and commercially. Warner Bros. and New Line not only saw the opportunity for sequels in the wake of that success, but for spin-offs as well that could build out a whole horror universe. The next chapter in that horror universe is coming our way this fall and the first trailer for the upcoming spin-off has been confirmed for Wednesday by James Wan.

Even though he hasn't directed any of the spin-offs from The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, James Wan has been heavily involved as a producer. Corin Hardy, who recently departed as director on the long-gestating remake of The Crow, took on directing duties for The Nun and many horror fans have been very curious to see what he cooked up. Wan took to Twitter to confirm that our first look at the movie will arrive online Wednesday. Here's what he had to say about it.

#TheNun teaser trailer next Wednesday 13th! You'll finally see what medieval, horror lunacy @corinhardy been getting up to."

This particular spin-off, which follows in the footsteps of the not-so-great Annabelle and the much better Annabelle: Creation, centers on the demon nun Valak from The Conjuring 2, who was actually a last-minute addition to that movie. The cast includes Demian Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Charlotte Hope and Ingrid Bisu. The movie wrapped filming last June, so the creative team has had plenty of time to get things ready. This is one of few cinematic universes that is actually working right now, so at least they're not rushing it.

The Nun centers on a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania who takes her own life. A priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate the incident. Together they uncover the order's unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun Valak as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned. The movie is set in the 1950s, so this will precede the events of any of the other films in the Conjuring movies universe so far.

New Line had originally dated The Nun for release on July 13. However, the studio recently decided to bump it back to September 7. That's the same time that IT was released last year to great success, which no doubt factored into their decision. Plus, the movie is going to be facing down much less competition at the box office around that time. Be sure to check back with us next week as we'll have the trailer for you as soon as it's made available. You can check out James Wan's Twitter post for yourself below.