The first trailer for The Nun has arrived. Warner Bros. and New Line found themselves something special in 2013 when The Conjuring was released. Not only was it a horror movie that did big business at the box office, but it was one of the relatively rare mainstream horror movies that managed to win over critics as well. It wasn't considered to just be good in the realm of horror, it was plainly a damn good movie all around. But instead of just making sequel after sequel, the studio decided that there was an entire universe to be had with The Conjuring. The latest spin-off in that universe is The Nun and we now have our first real look at what that's going to be.

This idea was spun out of The Conjuring 2. It's centered on the demon nun Valak who made her debut in James Wan's sequel. Interestingly enough, Valak was a last-minute addition to that movie, but ended up being one of the most memorable and effective parts overall. So much so that the studio decided to center an entire movie on the character. There are also plans for Annabelle 3 and a spin-off centered on The Crooked Man.

The Nun comes from director Corin Hardy (The Hallow). Hardy is strangely best known for the movie he never made, as he was attached to The Crow remake two different times and recently departed the project with Jason Momoa, who was set to star. We're guessing after this comes out he's going to be able to put that in his rearview mirror a little more easily. James Wan, who directed both Conjuring movies, serves as a producer. The cast includes Demian Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, Charlotte Hope and Ingrid Bisu. Bonnie Aarons also returns as Valak.

The Nun takes place in the 1950s, far removed from the other movies in this universe so far. The movie centers on the events that unfold after a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania who takes her own life. A priest with a haunted past and a young woman on the cusp of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate the incident. Once on site, they uncover the order's unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront malevolent threats and, we can only assume and hope, a whole bunch of horror shenanigans ensue.

There are few cinematic universes in Hollywood that are actually working, but The Conjuring universe is firing on all cylinders. The first Annabelle aside, all of the movies have been well-liked and they've all done big business at the box office, raking in $1.2 billion combined worldwide. Can The Nun keep up the tradition? We'll find out when it hits theaters on September 7. For now, be sure to check out the first teaser trailer, courtesy of Warner Bros., for yourself below.