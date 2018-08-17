The Oath takes aim at today's world of divisive politics and their effect on family gatherings. The comedy stars Tiffany Haddish along with Ike Barinholtz, who also wrote and directed the film. The Oath is Barinholtz's directorial debut and also stars John Cho, Carrie Brownstein, Billy Magnussen, Meredith Hagner, Jon Barinholtz, Nora Dunn, and Chris Ellis. The movie takes place around the Thanksgiving holiday and watches a family struggle to keep their opposing political views in check to survive the holiday in one piece.

The Oath trailer begins when Chris (Ike Barinholtz), a high-strung 24-hour progressive news junkie, and his more levelheaded wife Kai (Tiffany Haddish) learn that citizens are being asked to sign a loyalty oath to the President by the day after Thanksgiving, their reaction is disbelief, followed by idealistic refusal. The controversial White House policy ends up turning family member against family member in in the film, which is a savagely funny dark comedy about surviving life and the Thanksgiving holiday in the age of political tribalism.

As the Thanksgiving deadline to sign the oath approaches, the combination of sparring relatives, Chris's own agitation and the unexpected arrival of two government agents (John Cho and Billy Magnussen) sends an already tense holiday dinner gathering completely off the rails. As timely as it is outrageous, The Oath is a twisted reinvention of the traditional holiday comedy for our divisive political times. While the trailer looks promising and pretty hilarious, it's abundantly clear that this is going to be riddled with inappropriate jokes and foul language that can't be shown in the trailer. The Oath needs a red band trailer to fully tease what the comedy has in store.

It was announced in September of 2017 that Ike Barinholtz was going to write, direct, and star in The Oath. The comedian is producing the movie with Sean McKittrick, Ray Mansfield, Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Andrew Robinson, and David Stassen, under their QC Entertainment and 24/34 Pictures banners, respectively. The rest of cast was announced in December of 2017, which is also when production on the film started. In addition to starring, Tiffany Haddish is also serving as an executive producer.

The Oath hits theaters on October 12th, 2018. Ike Barinholtz is best-known as a standup comedian who is also really great at celebrity impressions. He first appeared on MADtv in the early 2000s and has appeared in a number of TV shows and movies over the last 18 years. He was last seen on the big screen in this year's Blockers, where he played Hunter, a narcissistic father who cheated on his wife. He's also appeared in Snatch, Sisters, and Neighbors. The Oath will take on our current political climate before the holidays. Hopefully the it will be a comedy for everybody to enjoy without picking sides. You can watch the first trailer for The Oath below, thanks to the RoadsideFlix YouTube channel.