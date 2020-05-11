John Krasinksi pulled off something amazing for fans of The Office, as the entire cast reunited for a wedding. Two fans in particular named Susan and John truly benefited from the surprise, as Krasinski managed to pull off perhaps the most epic wedding ceremony imaginable for lovers of the sitcom. It was, in a word, epic.

This happened on the latest episode of Some Good News, John Krasinski's YouTube show that has been highlighting positive things in these troubling times. He reached out to Susan and John after hearing that they recreated the famous and Jim and Pam proposal moment from The Office and discussed it with them. John explained that he did it because of their shared love of the show.

"So I knew the proposal needed to be something really special but also really something unique. 'The Office' has been something that has connected the two of us for a very, very long time so it just felt right."

Then John Krasinski, who had recently been ordained, offered to do the wedding right then and there for them. Jenna Fischer, who plays Pam on the show, joined in to be Susan's bridesmaid. The surprises kept coming as Zac Brown joined the Zoom call to play some music for the ceremony. Krasinski didn't have any trouble pulling Brown in, as the actor recalled.

"When I asked him he said, 'Oh I have this new song and you're throwing a wedding that sounds perfect for me.'"

But the biggest surprise of all was still to come. To the tune of Chris Brown's Forever, recreating the iconic moment from Jim and Pam's wedding, the entire cast of The Office dropped in for a wedding dance party. Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, B.J. Novak, Mindy Kaling, Ellie Kemper, Brian Baumgartner, Ed Helms, Phyllis Smith, Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez, and Creed Bratton all appeared. This is perhaps the most significant reunion that has occurred since the beloved show went off the air in 2013. It was all very emotional, with other little touches fans will appreciate, such as Krasinski cutting off the bottom half of his time. Jenna Fischer also shared some inspiring words from the show for the happy couple.

"One day your kids are going to assume that their parents are soul mates and in your case they'll be right."

Despite being off the air for nearly seven years, The Office has maintained a loyal fan base and has seemingly only grown in popularity since the finale, as more people have discovered it via streaming. This has led to much discussion of a possible revival, but nothing has materialized. Perhaps this little wedding reunion can help lead to something more significant down the line? For now, this should serve as a true treat for fans. Be sure to watch the full video for yourself from the Some Good News YouTube channel.