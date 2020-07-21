Since release, Netflix's comic book action movie The Old Guard has proven to be hugely popular with audiences, with many hoping that we will eventually get to see the sequel that is so unashamedly teased at the movie's end. Well, headline star Charlize Theron says that she is ready for The Old Guard 2, and even suggests some of what she would like to see happen. Be warned, some spoilers to follow...

"Yeah with another female character which I'm really excited about. The character of Quynh is kind of teased in this. She's Andy's kind of right-hand person. She was, the two of them, were the first. There's obviously a relationship there that we didn't really explore in this film. So, I'm excited if we get the chance to make another one, to explore that, because then we're just adding another female into the mix, which I think will make it really interesting."

Based on the graphic novel by writer Greg Rucka, The Old Guard follows a group of mercenaries led by Charlize Theron, all centuries-old immortals with the ability to heal themselves, who discover that someone is onto their secret, and must fight to protect their freedom. During one of the movie's most haunting sequences, Andy's friend and fellow immortal warrior, Quynh, played by Van Veronica Ngo, is forced inside an iron maiden and thrown into the sea. Forced to relentlessly drown and awaken again, it is thought that Quynh has likely died (because these so-called "immortals" so die eventually) or will have at least gone mad as a result of such brutal torture.

Because The Old Guard is a comic book movie, it includes a now inevitable mid-credits scene, in which the recently exiled member of The Old Guard, Matthias Schoenaerts' Booker, comes face-to-face with Quynh in the present day. Though her intentions are left mysterious, there is undeniably something sinister about her, suggesting that Theron's leader, Andy, will have a pretty personal fight on her hands should a sequel come to fruition. Though Quynh is not in the first movie much, the relationship between her and Andy is one of the most intriguing elements, and certainly one that audiences will love to see explored further.

Following the Chris Hemsworth-fronted Extraction, The Old Guard has been another smash hit for Netflix, with the streaming giant recently celebrating the movies success on social media saying, "The Old Guard is breaking records! The Charlize Theron blockbuster is already among the top 10 most popular Netflix films ever - and Gina Prince-Bythewood is the first Black female director on the list. The film is currently on track to reach 72M households in its first 4 weeks!"

Not only has the movie been hugely popular with audiences, but it is actually pretty good, providing an interesting, action-packed take on the idea of immortality. Whether a sequel happens of not remains to be seen, with the ongoing global situation halting productions all over the world, and the actor's schedules to contend with, it could be a little while before we join The Old Guard again. This comes to us courtesy of Late Night with Seth Meyers.