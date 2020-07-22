In Hollywood, few things are certain. Except for the chances of a successful action film spawning an entire franchise. Recently, the Charlize Theron-starrer action-thriller The Old Guard became one of the most successful movies in the history of Netflix. In an interview with Variety, Theron stated that the team behind The Old Guard were still dealing with the release of the first film, but The Old Guard 2 was definitely on the cards:

"We're still pushing this one out. Let's have a little resting period, but just given the fact that all of us really want to do it, I'm sure when it's the right time, we'll start the conversation," said Charlize Theron.

The Old Guard is based on a graphic novel of the same name, and tells the tale of a group of immortal warriors, led by Theron as Andromache of Scythia aka Andy, who perform assassinations around the world to keep the balance of power from tipping too far in any one collective's favor. Complications arise when a corporation comes after the group, intent on learning the secrets of their immortality.

The film ends with the assassins living to fight another day, Andy having become mortal again, and the return of the character of Quynh, who used to be Andy's fellow-warrior, but is now out for her blood. There is enough meat in there to set up an intriguing sequel, and one that Theron had previously teased would be explored more fully at a later date:

"The character of Quynh is kind of teased in this. She's Andy's kind of right hand person. She was, the two of them, were the first. There's obviously a relationship there that we didn't really explore in this film. So, I'm excited if we get the chance to make another one, to explore that, because then we're just adding another female into the mix, which I think will make it really interesting."

Previously, the director of The Old Guard had confirmed that the movie was always meant to be the start of a trilogy, and it now seems we will definitely be seeing a great deal more of the group of immortal assassins in the coming days. There was also a new graphic novel released from the series that the movie is adapted from, which revealed the character of Andy to have been a slave owner in one of her past lives. It will be interesting to see if this angle will also come into play in future films.

The film features a number of interesting side characters brought to life by a diverse and talented group of actors, who have been around almost as long as Andy has, and fans are curious to uncover more of their pasts that would have led to them joining a group of assassins.

Directed by Gina Pryce-Bythewood and written by Greg Rucka, The Old Guard stars Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Harry Melling. It is currently streaming on Netflix. Variety first confirmed the news.