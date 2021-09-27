Netflix has a ton of original movies now, but only a few end up standing out in terms of popularity and quality. The Old Guard debuted in 2020 and became a surprise hit with many Netflix subscribers. The Old Guard 2 is on the way now and Charlize Theron has shared more details about what her character, Andy, will be dealing with throughout the film.

The Old Guard is based on a comic book series and follows a small group of elite immortal warriors who have been secretly fighting for humanity throughout history. The ending of the first film saw Andy losing her immortality, making her now incredibly vulnerable. Also, in a post-credit scene, we saw the return of Quynh (Veronica Ngo), Andy's companion from long ago who was initially thought to be trapped at the bottom of the ocean.

Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) has been brought into the fold to help keep their secret and find them missions where they can have a greater impact on the world. However, we still don't know what those missions are. Not much has been revealed about the plot for the second movie thus far.

However, during Netflix's Tudum event, Theron teased that Andy will be "once again warring over the things that she cannot change in her life." In the first film, Andy had grown weary of life and become tired of her immortality. Her immortality is now gone, meaning that she has to come face-to-face with her own mortality. Her mortality led to an almost fatal injury and it may be hard for her to lead the team as she is a potential liability in every mission.

Also, Andy will probably encounter Quynh, who may be looking for revenge after being horribly tortured for hundreds of years. The two have a complicated past with one another and this may come back to haunt Andy. We still don't know what the main narrative will be for the Charlize Theron lead sequel, however, since it is based off the comic book series, we may have an idea. Here is the synopsis for the second volume of the comic book series:

"When you've waged war as long as Andy and her squad, you've gotten your hands more than bloody. Now, the day has come to confront the sins of the past. But as Nile struggles to make peace with the team, the last person Andy expected ever to see again returns to challenge not only what Andy believes in, but what the team is willing to fight for."

This description of the second volume of the series does seem like it could be accurate, especially with the return of Quynh. Nile (Kiki Layne) may also be fighting to make the team trust her again as she left to go visit her family and the team later ended up getting kidnapped. She did save them, but they may have trouble believing in her commitment to the team.

The Old Guard 2 is expected to release on Netflix in 2022. Victoria Mahoney is stepping in as the new director, with Gina Prince-Bythewood coming back as producer.